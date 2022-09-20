tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

BAE Systems: Could this stock see even more upside in coming months?

Story Highlights

Defence company BAE Systems has had a good run on the market this year. Is there more upside left in the share prices?

Defence giant BAE Systems (GB:BA) is a company which could benefit from current global instability – in particular the Russia-Ukraine conflict – with a huge surge in the demand for war equipment.

Could it be time to invest?

The company showed a strong operational performance in the first half of 2022. The company posted sales of £10.58 billion during the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2022. Order intake jumped by 70% to £17.9 billion and revenues increased by 4.3% to £9.7 billion.

But the company is facing challenges on the supply side due to rising costs, higher delivery lead times, and labour shortages. As a result, operating profit was down by 21.1% to £1,028 million.

The stock performance

The company’s stock gained tremendous traction after the war started in February 2022. Shares have been trading up by 41% this year so far, beating the FTSE 100 index, which is down by 2.7%.

Chart Description automatically generated

What does BAE Systems do?

BAE Systems is a leading manufacturer and seller of defence products used in air, land, and marine sectors.

The company also provides a full range of support and engineering services. The main markets for BAE are the U.S., the UK, Saudi Arabia, and Australia.

Further upside

The company is strategically placed to benefit from the increasing defence budgets globally with its diverse range of products. Defence spending outlook is positive in two of its biggest markets, the U.S. and the UK, supporting the top-line growth of the company.

The company generates a lot of recurring income through long-term contracts, which provides an advantage to offset the current headwinds.

In the U.S., the company has a good contract pipeline, including an 18-year contract for ballistic missiles and another five-year contract for the Army Defence Supercomputing Resource Center.

The government’s defence spending has been increased to $773 in 2023, which will benefit the company.

Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister in the UK, has also announced she will increase defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030. This creates a huge growth opportunity for the company as the UK government is one of its major customers.

BAE Systems’ dividends

Considering its strong operations and even stronger outlook, it rewarded its shareholders with dividend growth and buybacks.

The company announced a 5% increase in the interim dividend to 10.4p per share. It also launched a three-year share buyback program for a value of up to £1.5 billion.

Is BAE Systems stock a buy?

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, BAE stock has a Moderate Buy rating. It is based on four Buy and two Hold recommendations.

The BA target price is 1,018.7p, which represents a 33% change in the price from the current level. The price target has a low and a high forecast of 1,145p and 836p, respectively.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Conclusion

Being a market leader, the company has a competitive advantage and is known as a trusted supplier. The company expects the strong order flow to continue in the second half of the year, enhancing its overall growth outlook.

With governments all over the world increasing their defence spending combined with BAE’s solid contracts and a range of unique products, the stock is worth investing in.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on FTSE

Serco Group’s stock slumps as CEO Rupert Soames ‘outsources himself’
Market NewsSerco Group’s stock slumps as CEO Rupert Soames ‘outsources himself’
7d ago
FTSE
Serco Group’s stock slumps as CEO Rupert Soames ‘outsources himself’
FTSE
Reckitt Benckiser’s CEO quits, pushing the stock down by more than 5%
FTSE
More FTSE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FTSE

Serco Group’s stock slumps as CEO Rupert Soames ‘outsources himself’
Market NewsSerco Group’s stock slumps as CEO Rupert Soames ‘outsources himself’
7d ago
FTSE
Serco Group’s stock slumps as CEO Rupert Soames ‘outsources himself’
Market NewsSerco Group’s stock slumps as CEO Rupert Soames ‘outsources himself’
7d ago
FTSE
Reckitt Benckiser’s CEO quits, pushing the stock down by more than 5%
Market NewsReckitt Benckiser’s CEO quits, pushing the stock down by more than 5%
18d ago
FTSE
More FTSE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday September 20: What You Need to Know
Why did New Hope (ASX:NHC) shares skyrocket today?
Tuas (ASX:TUA) shares soar on strong revenue growth
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday September 19: What You Need to Know
Link (ASX:LNK) shares drop as planned takeover falls flat
GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) shares rise ahead of investor briefing
Uber Blames Lapsus$-Affiliated Hacker for Data Breach
UBER
This Insider Bought Third Harmonic Bio (NASDAQ:THRD) Stock Worth $5.1M
THRD
KKR (NYSE:KKR) Backs Hero Group’s Renewable Energy Push
KKR
Stock Markets Today: Futures Dip as Fed Kickstarts September Meeting
NDX
SPX
Rumble (NASDAQ:CFVI) Ticks Lower after Yesterday’s Rally
CFVI
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Soars on Upgraded Q3 Revenue Outlook
CGNX
MRNA, PFE, NVAX, BNTX: Pharma Stocks Shiver as the U.S. President Calls Pandemic ‘Over’
PFE
BNTX
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Ticks Up on Guidance Raise
CGNX
BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Mulls Increasing Bid to Acquire OZ Minerals
BHP
More Market News >