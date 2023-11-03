Atlassian Stock (NASDAQ:TEAM): No Soft Results for This Software Star

There’s more to the world of technology stocks than a handful of famous U.S. companies. I invite you to check out Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), a software star that you might never have considered before. I am bullish on TEAM stock even though it went down today, as Atlassian delivered results that beat Wall Street’s expectations.

Based in Australia, Atlassian provides work, team, and project management software. Take a look at the TEAM stock chart, and you’ll see that it was down today and has fallen in the past two months.

Atlassian is actually a very interesting company. Notably, Atlassian acquired a video platform called Loom in October. However, today’s stock traders aren’t feeling good about Atlassian, but sensible investors think for themselves and don’t mind buying when others are selling for the wrong reasons.

Atlassian’s Solid Results and In-Line Forecast

Atlassian just released its first-quarter Fiscal Year 2024 results, and there really isn’t anything objectionable in them. Indeed, Atlassian’s investors ought to breathe a sigh of relief.

Here’s a quick summary for you. Atlassian reported quarterly revenue of $977.8 million, up 21% year-over-year. Even better than that, Atlassian announced that its subscription revenue grew by 31% year-over-year to $852 million.

Those results are impressive, wouldn’t you agree? Furthermore, since analysts only expected Atlassian to generate $966.1 million in total revenue for the quarter, Atlassian’s $977.8 million is a solid Street beat.

Besides, the positive news doesn’t end there. Atlassian also disclosed a non-GAAP operating margin of 23% for the first quarter of FY2024. In the year-earlier quarter, Atlassian’s operating margin was only 18%.

What about the bottom-line results, though? No worries about that, as Atlassian posted earnings of $0.65 per diluted share versus $0.36 in the year-earlier quarter. This definitely came in above Wall Street’s call for earnings of $0.53 per share.

Looking ahead to the current quarter, Atlassian guided for revenue of $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. This is fine, as it’s in line with the analyst consensus estimate of $1.02 billion, which is the midpoint of Atlassian’s guidance range.

Why Did Atlassian Stock Drop Today?

Clearly, these quarterly results are perfectly acceptable. Nevertheless, TEAM stock fell by 2.5% today, even while the U.S. stock market was firmly in the green.

This is a baffling response to Atlassian’s results and guidance. I tend to concur with Atlassian co-CEO Scott Farquhar, who pointed to the company’s total revenue and subscription revenue growth and concluded that Atlassian “started off the year with solid execution.”

Yet, sometimes, the market will cherry-pick something it doesn’t like and then use that as an excuse to sell a stock. It actually took me a while to figure out what people could possibly object to in Atlassian’s quarterly report, but then I discovered some commentary from JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens.

Currently, Walravens gives TEAM stock a Hold rating and believes it is fairly valued at $162. That’s not an optimistic stance, as Atlassian shares now trade for around $177.

Among other issues, Walravens didn’t like Atlassian’s Q1-2024 deceleration in growth compared to the previous quarter. Thus, the company’s growth is acknowledged, but it’s just not fast enough to satisfy the JMP Securities analyst and, apparently, short-term investors today.

As you can see, people can find problems anywhere if they look hard enough. Personally, I’m fine with Atlassian’s growth, and sensible investors ought to be relieved that Atlassian is moving in the right direction.

Is TEAM Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, TEAM comes in as a Moderate Buy based on 10 Buys and eight Hold ratings assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average Atlassian price target is $216.13, implying 22.2% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell TEAM stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Ittai Kidron of Oppenheimer, with an average return of 48.07% per rating and an 83% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider TEAM Stock?

I agree with the CEO’s comment that Atlassian demonstrated “solid execution” in its first quarter of the new fiscal year. The market and one or more analysts might disagree, but you have to form your own conclusions from the evidence at hand.

My personal conclusion is that Atlassian had a reasonably good quarter. So, I’m not telling anyone to load up on TEAM stock, but it’s worth considering at its currently reduced price point.

