ARC’s Air Bag Inflator Crisis: More GM, Other Auto Recalls Possible

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

ARC’s Air Bag Inflator Crisis: More GM, Other Auto Recalls Possible

Story Highlights

ARC Automotive’s Air-bag inflators that regulators have warned could explode during a crash, could trigger more vehicle recalls.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently demanded the recall of 67 million air bag inflators made by ARC Automotive Inc., citing a safety defect. While General Motors (NYSE:GM) has already recalled 994,763 vehicles in this matter, a review by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has identified more models of GM and other automakers that are impacted by the defective air bag inflators and could be recalled.

More Recalls Possible

Regulators have cautioned that ARC’s air bag inflators could explode during a crash and spew metal shrapnel into the vehicle’s interior. WSJ’s review of documents submitted to the NHTSA during the eight-year probe identified at least 6.8 million vehicles that automakers admitted were built with the potentially defective airbags. Overall, ARC’s defective air bag issue impacts at least 50 different vehicle models across 15 automotive brands, including General Motors, Ford (F), Hyundai (HYMTF), Audi, BMW, and Volkswagen.

As per the review, General Motors appears to have the highest number of vehicles (at least 3.6 million) that have the potentially defective ARC inflators.

Aside from the four models (spanning 2008 to 2017 model years) already recalled by General Motors, documents submitted to NHTSA reveal that the Detroit-based automaker has identified at least 25 additional models built with ARC’s potentially dangerous air bag inflators. The company has not yet issued a recall for these vehicles. GM continues to investigate the matter with the help of a third-party engineering firm.

While several other automakers, including Ford, have also submitted records to the NHTSA about vehicles with ARC-made inflators, WSJ’s review of NHTSA’s recall filings shows that most of the vehicles have not been recalled. Eight separate recalls in the U.S. triggered by the air-bag concern cover a little over one million vehicles that include 13 models. This indicates the possibility of more recalls in the days ahead. In a statement, BMW denied being impacted by the issue. Nonetheless, most automakers are still reviewing and collecting data on this matter.

“We are still investigating,” said Maria Buczkowski, a Ford spokeswoman. “We have not had any ARC airbag inflators rupture in the field.”

Meanwhile, ARC continues to decline NHTSA’s demand to recall the defective inflators that were made between 2000 and 2018.

Amid macro pressures, intense competition, and potential recalls due to the ARC airbag inflator issue, Wall Street is cautiously optimistic on Ford and General Motors, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating on the stocks.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on F

Ford (NYSE:F): A New China Strategy
Market NewsFord (NYSE:F): A New China Strategy
3d ago
F
What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
F
CHPT
Ford F-150 production hampered by door handle supply, WSJ reports
F
More F Latest News >

More News & Analysis on F

Ford (NYSE:F): A New China Strategy
Market NewsFord (NYSE:F): A New China Strategy
3d ago
F
What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
The FlyWhat You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
11d ago
F
CHPT
Ford F-150 production hampered by door handle supply, WSJ reports
The FlyFord F-150 production hampered by door handle supply, WSJ reports
16d ago
F
More F Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >