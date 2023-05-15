Why did General Motors (NYSE:GM) Recall 1M SUVs?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact UsWebinar Center
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Webinar Center
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Why did General Motors (NYSE:GM) Recall 1M SUVs?

Story Highlights

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has urged the recall of 67 million air bag inflators made by ARC Automotive. General Motors has recalled 1 million SUVs in this matter.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) has recalled nearly 1 million sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the U.S. due to the risk of the driver’s air bag inflator exploding during deployment. The news came as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) demanded the recall of 67 million air bag inflators manufactured by ARC Automotive Inc. citing a safety defect.

Defective Air Bag Inflators

The 994,763 vehicles recalled by General Motors cover its Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Acadia vehicles from model years 2014 to 2017. The company said that it is taking this action “out of an abundance of caution.” Further, the Detroit-based automaker assured that the driver air bag modules in the affected vehicles will be replaced by the dealer.

General Motors disclosed that on March 24, 2023, the company received an allegation that the driver’s air bag inflator in its 2017 model Chevrolet Traverse ruptured during deployment. General Motors and NHTSA inspected the vehicle on April 25 and concluded that the allegation was true. The company added that it is aware of two prior ruptures of ARC-manufactured air bag inflators in its 2015 model year Chevrolet Traverse vehicles.

“Air bag inflators that project metal fragments into vehicle occupants, rather than properly inflating the attached air bag, create an unreasonable risk of death and injury,” warned NHTSA. The agency noted that Delphi [acquired by Autoliv (ALV)] manufactured about 11 million of the inflators under a licensing agreement with ARC, which manufactured the remaining inflators.

Aside from General Motors, NHTSA’s product recall request also includes ARC air bag inflators used in vehicles manufactured by BMW (DE:BMW), Chrysler-parent Stellantis (STLA), Hyundai Motor (HYMTF), Kia Corp., and others. NHTSA commenced its probe of ARC’s air bag inflators in 2015. The probe was upgraded in 2016 after the driver of a Hyundai vehicle in Canada allegedly died due to the ARC inflator rupture. Overall, the potentially defective inflators have been linked by the NHTSA to two deaths and injuries in other cases in the U.S. and Canada.

The matter could take a legal turn as ARC said that it “strongly disagrees” with NHTSA’s “tentative conclusion” about a safety defect in 67 million driver and passenger air bag inflators produced during the 18-year period through January 2018. Nonetheless, ARC intends to work with NHTSA and automakers to evaluate ruptures.

Is GM Stock a Buy?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic on General Motors stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and four Holds. The average price target of $50.82 suggests about 57% upside. Shares have declined by about 4% year-to-date.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GM

General Motors (NYSE:GM) Revamps Business to Fight Competition
Market NewsGeneral Motors (NYSE:GM) Revamps Business to Fight Competition
4d ago
GM
Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Turn Bullish on These 2 Stock Giants
GM
DELL
Rory Harvey named GM’s executive vice president, president for North America
GM
More GM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GM

General Motors (NYSE:GM) Revamps Business to Fight Competition
Market NewsGeneral Motors (NYSE:GM) Revamps Business to Fight Competition
4d ago
GM
Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Turn Bullish on These 2 Stock Giants
Stock Analysis & IdeasMorgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Turn Bullish on These 2 Stock Giants
5d ago
GM
DELL
Rory Harvey named GM’s executive vice president, president for North America
The FlyRory Harvey named GM’s executive vice president, president for North America
13d ago
GM
More GM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >