Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR): Take Flight with an Awesome Air Taxi Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment RateFederal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR): Take Flight with an Awesome Air Taxi Stock
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR): Take Flight with an Awesome Air Taxi Stock

Story Highlights

Archer Aviation is making significant strides in an exciting niche aerospace market of the 2020s. So, fellow travelers, you’re invited to get on board and prepare for a potential liftoff with ACHR stock.

Have you ever thought about investing in the market for air taxis? Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is a premier player in an awesome, potentially hyper-growth industry. Sure, there are risks involved, but I am bullish on ACHR stock for the long term.

Archer Aviation manufactures what’s informally known as flying cars or air taxis. The technical name for them is electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles. So, get your boarding pass ready as we’re about to take an informative trip with Archer Aviation.

Archer Aviation is a Respectable Business

There are risks involved when you’re investing in a new, untested market. Consequently, I won’t recommend that anyone should over-invest in ACHR stock. On the other hand, Archer Aviation is a respectable business enterprise and not just a fly-by-night operation.

I’ll acknowledge that Archer Aviation isn’t a profitable company. However, as of September 30, 2023, Archer Aviation had a decent capital runway with nearly $600 million of liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents totaling $461 million.

Furthermore, Archer Aviation is collaborating to help build eVTOL infrastructure in California, New York, and Florida. In addition, the company earned the “Transportation Design of the Year” award for 2023 from the MUSE Design Awards.

Archer Aviation Has International Ambitions

Archer Aviation has also successfully completed test flights for its Midnight eVTOL aircraft. This is a legitimate air taxi company, and Archer Aviation is preparing to plant its flag on more than one continent.

While Archer Aviation has substantial operations in the U.S., the company is also eyeing the Middle Eastern market. Notably, Archer Aviation displayed its Midnight eVTOL aircraft at the 2023 Dubai Air Show. Speaking of Dubai, a major client there ordered 100 Midnight eVTOL aircraft in a deal worth approximately $500 million.

Meanwhile, Archer Aviation disclosed its plans to launch an air taxi service in India in 2026. That’s a region with a population of 1.4 billion, so just think about the revenue-generating potential for Archer Aviation in India.

Is ACHR Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, ACHR comes in as a Strong Buy based on four Buys and one Hold rating assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average Archer Aviation price target is $8.13, implying 60.7% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell ACHR stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Edison Yu of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), with an average return of 47.84% per rating and an 80% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider ACHR Stock?

While it’s risky to invest in a still-new niche industry, Archer Aviation is a legit company with a multinational presence. Hence, for a small share position in the exciting eVTOL market, I’m considering a position in ACHR stock.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >