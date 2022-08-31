tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Apple: The iPhone 14 Is Coming, Here’s What to Expect

Apple (AAPL) fans are getting ready for what is possibly the biggest day in the tech giant’s calendar. Next week (Wednesday, September 7) will see the latest release for Apple’s flagship product – the iPhone 14.

Before anyone has even gotten their hands on the newest version, considering the headwinds at play, Wedbush’s Daniel Ives applauds the fact Apple is actually on time with its product release.

“Hitting this target launch with the supply chain issues and zero Covid shutdown seen earlier this year is another massive achievement for Cook & Co,” said the 5-star analyst. “We believe the initial order for 90 million iPhone 14 units out of the gates has stayed firm and will be roughly flat with iPhone 13 despite the macro storm clouds building.”

Ives reckons around 240 million of Apple’s 1 billion global iPhone userbase haven’t upgraded their handsets in over 3.5 years, so there should be plenty of demand for the new unit.

As for Apple’s expectations, Ives believes the company anticipates the “mix shift” will tilt heavily toward the iPhone Pro and Pro Max, which is good news for ASPs (average selling price).

Although the base iPhone’s price will remain the same, due to the increase in the price of components, in addition to the extra functionality of the latest version, a $100 price hike on the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max is likely in store.

So, spec wise, what’s on offer? “Enhanced” camera technology (48- megapixel), and according to Ives, the iPhone 14 Pro models will most probably boast the “innovative” A16 chip as more consumers choose to go Pro. Some storage increases are also expected for both the base iPhone 14 and Pro.

While Ives expects the difficult macro conditions to impact demand, the analyst believes that given the ongoing appeal of Apple products, the “baseline” for 220 million iPhone units in FY23 is most probably a “low bar.”

Down to business, then, what does it all mean for investors? Ives reiterated an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating, backed by a $220 price target. This suggests shares have room for 34% growth in the year ahead. (To watch Ives’ track record, click here)

The Street’s average target is a more modest $183.12, indicating one-year upside potential of ~15%. However, like Ives, most analysts are backing Apple’s continued success; based on 22 Buys, 4 Holds and 1 Sell, the stock claims a Strong Buy consensus rating. (See Apple stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Here’s Why These Wall Street Analysts Are Recommending Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock
Stock Analysis & IdeasHere’s Why These Wall Street Analysts Are Recommending Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock
17h ago
AAPL
META, MSFT, AAPL: Here’s What’s Happening Behind the Metaverse Scenes
AAPL
META
iPhone 14 Expected to Be Unveiled on September 7 at Apple’s Far Out Event
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Here’s Why These Wall Street Analysts Are Recommending Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock
Stock Analysis & IdeasHere’s Why These Wall Street Analysts Are Recommending Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock
17h ago
AAPL
META, MSFT, AAPL: Here’s What’s Happening Behind the Metaverse Scenes
Stock Analysis & IdeasMETA, MSFT, AAPL: Here’s What’s Happening Behind the Metaverse Scenes
6d ago
AAPL
META
iPhone 14 Expected to Be Unveiled on September 7 at Apple’s Far Out Event
Market NewsiPhone 14 Expected to Be Unveiled on September 7 at Apple’s Far Out Event
6d ago
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Rallies Despite Mixed Q2 Results; Here’s Why
CHPT
CrowdStrike Reports Q2 Earnings; Here are the Results
CRWD
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, August 30: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Gains after Surprising Earnings Beat
BBY
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Q2-Earnings Preview: Website Traffic Hints at Poor Results
WB
Amid Operational Challenges, Magna Gold (TSE:MGR) Registers a Weak Second Quarter
This Insider Bagged Insight Stock (NASDAQ:NSIT) Worth $23.77M in August
NSIT
Musk’s Intriguing Views on the World’s Need for More Oil & Gas
TSLA
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Is Plunging After a Lackluster Q2 Show
CONN
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
EDU
SPR
More Market News >