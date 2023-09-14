Apple Stock’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Recent Dip: A Lovely Gift

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Apple Stock’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Recent Dip: A Lovely Gift
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Apple Stock’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Recent Dip: A Lovely Gift

Story Highlights

Apple stock is back on the retreat following an unimpressive keynote event while China iPhone ban fears linger. Wall Street analysts remain upbeat, though, even as investors sour on the stock going into year-end.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is currently out of favor. Undoubtedly, the latest “Wonderlust” event on September 14 failed to impress investors, as new Apple Watches (Series 9 and the Ultra 2) and the iPhone 15, along with its Pro and Pro Max models, were unveiled. The stock ultimately ended the day down 1.7% yesterday. Shares have declined over 10% from their highs, also driven by persistent concerns about the Chinese government’s iPhone ban for state officials and employees. Still, I think dip buyers are getting a lovely gift.

Not only are Chinese iPhone ban concerns overblown, in my opinion, but there were many things to like from the “Wonderlust” event that may have flown under the radar of most tuning in. All things considered, I remain incredibly bullish on AAPL stock, as it’s now the second-cheapest FAANG stock — behind Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) — from a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) perspective.

After its recent tumble, Apple stock now has a 29.2 times trailing P/E multiple. For Apple’s standards, that’s still an elevated multiple. However, notable bullish analysts like Wedbush’s Daniel Ives are looking beyond the recent slate of China headwinds to catalysts that could lift the share price over the coming year.

Chinese iPhone Ban Concerns Overblown, Perhaps Beyond Proportion

Apple stock crumbled more than 6% in just two days following news of Chinese iPhone bans. I believe that’s an exaggerated decline, given that the ban is limited to officials and employees of the Chinese government. Still, investors certainly do love to catastrophize when it comes to Apple.

Though the ban could mark the first step of a broader ban, I don’t think such a scenario is at all likely because of the key manufacturing role China plays with the iPhone. Indeed, more widespread bans on the device may be akin to cutting one’s nose off to spite the face.

Daniel Ives recently went on CNBC, noting that the China ban would affect 500,000 devices at worst. Compared to the more than 225 million global shipments made last year, 500,000 is a drop in the bucket and one that shouldn’t have paved the way for a two-day plunge of 6%. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) seems to be in the same camp as Ives, who believes the China concerns are overblown.

Undoubtedly, Apple’s top rival in China, Huawei, has a bold, new smartphone that could give the iPhone a run for its money. Indeed, the Chinese government wants people to use the new Huawei device. However, though the new Huawei may be packed with impressive new features, the iPhone still seems well ahead of the game. Had the latest Huawei phone really been that impressive, the Chinese government wouldn’t have had to ban iPhones in the workplace for specific workers.

In short, the ban isn’t as big a deal for Apple stock. The biggest losers from the prohibition may be the Chinese government workers who are being forced out of the Apple ecosystem. It’s not easy to switch from an iPhone to another device. In fact, it’s quite a hassle to move to a new ecosystem that’s not nearly as nice as Apple’s walled garden.

Some Overlooked Developments from Apple’s “Underwhelming” Wonderlust Event

There wasn’t too much that shocked and awed in the recent event. The latest iPhone didn’t really see a breakthrough new feature that will cause us all to upgrade. Still, there were underlooked developments that could help Apple stock gain ground over the long run.

First, some major video game titles were announced to be coming to the iPhone, and they look great on the A17 Pro — Apple’s newest chip. This lineup includes two additions from the Resident Evil series, as well as Death Stranding and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. These high-budget, console-quality games have the potential to transform the iPhone into a formidable gaming device boasting advanced graphical features, such as ray tracing.

The graphical upgrade was remarkable, and if more console-quality games are in the pipeline, Apple may be making a sneak attack on the gaming world!

Second, the latest iPhone 15 Pro will allow users to capture “spatial videos” that can be enjoyed on the company’s coming headset, Apple Vision Pro. The headset hasn’t even launched yet, but it already looks like it’ll integrate well alongside other Apple devices, including the iPhone.

Is AAPL Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, AAPL stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 30 analyst ratings, there are 22 Buys and eight Holds. The average Apple stock price target is $207.10, implying upside potential of 18.9%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $167.00 per share to a high of $240.00 per share.

The Bottom Line on Apple Stock

All told, the China ban worries and lackluster keynote reaction haven’t caused me to give up on the stock. If anything, the September stumble may be a gift for long-term investors.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Chip Stocks Rise on New U.S.-China Chip Rules
Market NewsChip Stocks Rise on New U.S.-China Chip Rules
21h ago
AMD
TXN
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rises on iPhone 15 Launch, Analyst Optimism
Market NewsApple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rises on iPhone 15 Launch, Analyst Optimism
23h ago
AAPL
Notable open interest changes for September 22nd
The FlyNotable open interest changes for September 22nd
1d ago
AMD
AAPL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >