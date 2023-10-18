Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Your Search for an Earnings Winner Ends Here

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Your Search for an Earnings Winner Ends Here
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Your Search for an Earnings Winner Ends Here

Story Highlights

The analyst community likes Alphabet, and the company is forging ahead with value-added AI technology. So, I wouldn’t fret over Alphabet’s rich valuation, as GOOGL stock could easily break above its 2021 peak price.

The big day is coming! Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on October 24, and I’m ready for an earnings winner. I am bullish on GOOGL stock, even though it has already rallied this year, as Alphabet is a search engine market dominator and an ambitious contender in the generative AI arms race.

Alphabet is an American search engine, tech gadget, and cloud computing pioneer that owns Google and YouTube. Plus, the company is known for developing smart vehicles and glasses with amazing features.

Furthermore, as we’ll discover in a moment, Alphabet is heavily favored by Wall Street’s premier experts. This gives me confidence that GOOGL stock (and its sister stock, GOOG) can continue to head higher in Q4, even after it already rallied throughout the year.

Alphabet Earnings Day: Mark Your Calendar

You can like the company or hate it, but there’s no denying that Alphabet’s quarterly earnings reports are huge events on Wall Street. After all, GOOGL stock is known as a “Magnificent Seven” stock for a good reason. Alphabet is a technology industry giant, and if the company beats expectations and provides positive forward guidance, this sets an optimistic tone for the entire tech sector.

Alphabet already surpassed consensus EPS estimates in 2023’s first and second quarters. Could the company serve up another set of outstanding results on October 24? It’s entirely possible, as analysts are calling for Alphabet to have earned $1.45 per share in the third quarter, which is just a penny higher than the company’s second-quarter EPS result.

Remember, even if Alphabet’s forays into smart cars and fancy glasses don’t pan out, the company will still generate monstrous revenue due to its search engine dominance. In fact, one economic expert with the U.S. Department of Justice estimates that Google’s exclusive deals account for half of all searches on internet-connected devices in the U.S.

So basically, Alphabet has the U.S. search engine market cornered, and for now, it’s a legal monopoly/oligopoly. At some point, Alphabet might be targeted for an antitrust investigation. For the time being, though, I’m betting on Alphabet, a market dominator and a likely earnings crusher.

Alphabet Plays Hardball in the Generative AI Arms Race

You can also count on GOOGL stock if you’re seeking immediate exposure to generative AI technology. Alphabet is constantly upping the ante and threatening its competitors with gen-AI enhancement and innovations.

For example, Google recently updated its Search Generative Experience (SGE) with new features. SGE is Google’s generative-AI-powered conversational search feature. With the new update, users can try out enhanced image generation and draft-writing composition features.

At the same time, Alphabet is taking steps to make its gen-AI features safer. In particular, TechCrunch reports that Google is “limiting its new image generation feature to users 18 and older.” I think that’s a smart move, as Alphabet should set an example of how gen-AI can be deployed responsibly. If Google earns parents’ trust, it’s a win-win for everyone involved.

Finally, YouTube, which is powered by Google AI, now offers a “Spotlight Moments” package for advertisers. This uses AI to help advertisers identify the popular YouTube videos pertaining to certain cultural moments (the Academy Awards, Halloween, the Super Bowl, etc.). This could be a smart way for advertisers to leverage the power of AI to make YouTube ads more efficient and effective.

Is GOOGL Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, GOOGL comes in as a Strong Buy based on 30 Buys and four Hold ratings assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average Alphabet stock price target is $151.06, implying 8.1% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell GOOGL stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Doug Anmuth of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), with an average return of 23.84% per rating and an 87% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider GOOGL Stock?

Clearly, Alphabet isn’t joking around when it comes to AI technology. The company is playing hardball, and its competitors might have trouble keeping up. Moreover, Google is still the undisputed heavyweight champion of U.S. search engines.

Best of all, on October 24, Alphabet has a chance to show how much its top- and bottom-line results have improved in the third quarter. So, don’t be too concerned that GOOGL stock has already rallied in 2023, as I feel it’s an analyst-favored stock that investors should still consider.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Meta, Google Combat Misinformation amid Israel-Hamas War
Market NewsMeta, Google Combat Misinformation amid Israel-Hamas War
14h ago
GOOG
META
Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Blocks Rivals from 50% of U.S. Searches
Market NewsAlphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Blocks Rivals from 50% of U.S. Searches
23h ago
AAPL
GOOG
Netflix to test streaming games to TVs in the U.S., The Verge says
The FlyNetflix to test streaming games to TVs in the U.S., The Verge says
1d ago
GOOG
META
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >