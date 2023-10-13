Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Updates its AI-Powered Search Experience

Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL, GOOG) Google has introduced new features to its AI-powered search results provider, the Search Generative Experience (SGE). The SGE now has the capability to generate images and provide written drafts for its users.

To generate images, users need to paste their queries into the Google search bar, based on which SGE will generate a set of images. This new addition is powered by the Imagen family of AI models, and the images generated will have a watermark indicating that they were generated using AI. As of now, users in the United States can only access this update.

Another new addition to the SGE is the ability to generate written draft responses. By providing a query, Google can create a draft that can be adjusted to be long or short, and the tone can be changed to casual. Users can also export the draft to Google Docs or Gmail.

By integrating these new functionalities into its AI platform, GOOGL aims to stay on par with similar advancements in its rivals’ offerings. In March, Microsoft (MSFT) launched a feature in Bing that makes images from chat using OpenAI’s DALL-E model.

Is Alphabet a Buy or Sell Stock?

Analysts remain optimistic about Alphabet stock due to its continuous effort to innovate, growth potential in the cloud unit, and opportunities in AI. With 31 Buys and four Holds, GOOGL stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $150.85 implies 8.6% upside. The stock has gained about 56% so far in 2023.

