Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Updates its AI-Powered Search Experience
Market News

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Updates its AI-Powered Search Experience

Story Highlights

Alphabet has introduced new features for image generation and written drafts in its AI-powered Search service, keeping pace with its competitors.

Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL, GOOG) Google has introduced new features to its AI-powered search results provider, the Search Generative Experience (SGE). The SGE now has the capability to generate images and provide written drafts for its users.

To generate images, users need to paste their queries into the Google search bar, based on which SGE will generate a set of images. This new addition is powered by the Imagen family of AI models, and the images generated will have a watermark indicating that they were generated using AI. As of now, users in the United States can only access this update. 

Another new addition to the SGE is the ability to generate written draft responses. By providing a query, Google can create a draft that can be adjusted to be long or short, and the tone can be changed to casual. Users can also export the draft to Google Docs or Gmail.

By integrating these new functionalities into its AI platform, GOOGL aims to stay on par with similar advancements in its rivals’ offerings. In March, Microsoft (MSFT) launched a feature in Bing that makes images from chat using OpenAI’s DALL-E model.

Is Alphabet a Buy or Sell Stock?

Analysts remain optimistic about Alphabet stock due to its continuous effort to innovate, growth potential in the cloud unit, and opportunities in AI. With 31 Buys and four Holds, GOOGL stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $150.85 implies 8.6% upside. The stock has gained about 56% so far in 2023.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

EU Demands Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Remove Disinformation from Google
Market NewsEU Demands Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Remove Disinformation from Google
12h ago
GOOG
META
Wedbush Looks for a Surge in Tech Stocks Like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Market NewsWedbush Looks for a Surge in Tech Stocks Like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)
14h ago
AMZN
CRWD
Alphabet’s DeepMind slashed employee expenses by 39% in 2022, Bloomberg says
The FlyAlphabet’s DeepMind slashed employee expenses by 39% in 2022, Bloomberg says
2d ago
GOOG
All News >

