Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Analysts Predict Greater Growth from AI Boom

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Analysts Predict Greater Growth from AI Boom
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Analysts Predict Greater Growth from AI Boom

Story Highlights

Despite the ongoing antitrust trial, several analysts have recently expressed their optimism about GOOGL stock based on AI-related tailwinds.

Despite the ongoing antitrust trial and macro uncertainty, shares of Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, GOOG) have risen more than 59% so far this year. Several analysts have recently expressed optimism about the company’s continued growth, supported by generative artificial intelligence (AI)-induced opportunities, continued innovation, and Google’s leadership in the Search space.

Analysts Optimistic About GOOGL’s Growth Potential

Google is facing an antitrust trial, with the Department of Justice (DOJ) accusing the internet giant of entering into deals with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and several other companies to maintain its dominance as the leading internet search engine and thwart competition.

While Monness analyst Brian White acknowledges the presence of regulatory headwinds and a dynamic competitive landscape, he reiterated a Buy rating on GOOGL stock with a price target of $160 on October 5 following the company’s “Made by Google” event. White noted that the company infused its new Pixel offerings with AI-powered experiences.

At the event, the company unveiled the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, which are powered by the new Google Tensor G3 chip and have more AI capabilities. Alphabet also launched Google Watch 2 with advanced health tracking features supported by AI.

“Given Google’s storied history developing AI innovations, we believe the company has an opportunity to differentiate itself in mobile devices,” said White.

Like White, Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan also reacted positively to the “Made by Google” event. He continues to view Alphabet as one of the “best-positioned” companies to seamlessly integrate AI features into its consumer-facing and enterprise-facing offerings. Sheridan reiterated a Buy rating on Alphabet stock with a price target of $154.

Another GOOGL bull, Bank of America analyst Justin Post, reaffirmed a Buy rating on GOOGL stock on October 4 and increased the price target to $146 from $142. Post said that Statcounter’s data revealed that Google’s search market share declined slightly (27 basis points month-over-month and 84 basis points year-over-year) to 91.6% in September, but continues to be relatively stable since OpenAI’s ChatGPT was launched in late 2022.

He added that the market share of Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bing Search engine fell 2 basis points month-over-month and 44 basis points year-over-year to 3% in September.

Post thinks that AI will be incrementally positive to Google’s ad revenue in the second half of the year, fueled by the growing advertiser adoption of the Performance Max suite and the ramp of AI-driven offerings like dynamic keyword campaigns. With search growth accelerating, the analyst anticipates Google’s search business to enjoy solid margin leverage in the second half of 2023. Moreover, he expects cost efficiencies to drive upside to analysts’ estimates in 2024.   

What is the Target Price of GOOGL Stock?

With 31 Buys and four Holds, Google stock scores Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $150.85 implies 7.3% upside.

Conclusion

Several analysts recently reaffirmed their bullish stance on GOOGL stock due to AI-led prospects. In fact, in a research note on Tuesday, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said that his firm’s proprietary generative AI survey identified Microsoft and Google as the early leaders in the AI race. Overall, Wall Street remains optimistic about GOOGL stock, backed by continued innovation, search engine dominance, growth potential in the cloud, and robust AI opportunities.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

AAPL, DELL, HPQ Get Good News about Indian Imports
Market NewsAAPL, DELL, HPQ Get Good News about Indian Imports
16h ago
HP
AAPL
Notable open interest changes for October 13th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for October 13th
20h ago
BAC
BAX
Caltech Makes Peace With AAPL and AVGO; Settles Lawsuit
Market NewsCaltech Makes Peace With AAPL and AVGO; Settles Lawsuit
1d ago
AAPL
AVGO
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >