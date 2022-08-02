tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Alphabet Stock: Analysts Remain Bullish Despite Near-Term Headwinds

Story Highlights

Alphabet’s second-quarter results lagged Wall Street’s expectations. However, analysts remain optimistic about the company’s ability to navigate a challenging macro backdrop and fare better than several other advertising-dependent companies.

Shares of tech giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged last week despite the company missing second-quarter analysts’ expectations. Several analysts felt that the company fared better than certain other advertising-dependent businesses. Alphabet shares are down nearly 21% year-to-date due to fears of an economic downturn and worsening macro challenges. However, the majority of the analysts covering Alphabet stock continue to be optimistic about the company’s long-term potential.

Alphabet’s Q2 Results Reflected Resilience 

Alphabet’s Q2 earnings per share fell 11% to $1.21 due to higher costs and losses on certain investments. Meanwhile, revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $69.7 billion. The strength in the company’s Search and Cloud businesses led to top-line growth.

However, the revenue growth showed a notable deceleration from the prior-year quarter. Alphabet’s prior-year quarter benefitted from a spike in its advertising revenue due to the reopening of the economy following lockdowns. In addition to tough comparisons, Alphabet has also been facing the impact of macro challenges on ad spending. Also, YouTube’s revenues have been under pressure due to rising competition from TikTok.

Despite multiple headwinds, Alphabet’s search business displayed resilience in the second quarter. Google Search and other advertising revenues increased 13.5% to $40.7 billion, driven by travel and retail.

While Alphabet’s management cautioned investors about the economic uncertainty multiple times during the Q2 earnings call, the majority of analysts continued to be bullish on the company.  

Analysts Remain Bullish on Alphabet Stock

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak increased his FY22 and FY23 EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) estimates for Alphabet by nearly 4% and 3%, respectively, as he believes that Q2 results were “strong,” mainly in Search.

Nowak also opines that the performance of Google Search reflects resilience, and indicates that Snap’s (SNAP) Q2 weakness could be due to lower quality advertising dollars rather than macro headwinds. In line with his optimism, Nowak increased his price target for Alphabet stock to $145 from $140 and maintained a Buy rating.

Meanwhile, Truist Financial analyst Youssef Squali remains “constructive” on Alphabet based on the company’s resiliency and better-than-feared Q2 results. Squali stated, “We believe that Street expectations are getting to be more reasonable and achievable, paving the way for the stock to start working again.” Consequently, Squali reiterated a Buy rating on Alphabet stock, with a price target of $145.

Overall, Alphabet stock earns a Strong Buy consensus rating backed by 28 Buys and two Holds. The average price target for Alphabet stock reflects 23% upside potential from current levels.  

Conclusion

Wall Street analysts remain bullish on Alphabet stock and are looking beyond the near-term challenges. Alphabet has strong fundamentals and enough cash to support its plans to capture further opportunities in Search, Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud, as well as drive revenue in its Other Bets unit.  

Meanwhile, as per TipRanks Hedge Fund Trading Activity Tool, hedge funds increased their holdings in Alphabet by 3.7 million shares in the last quarter. Overall, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal for Alphabet is Positive.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GOOGL

Stock Analysis & IdeasWhich Rebounding Tech Stock Has the Most Room to Run?
2h ago
AAPL
GOOG
3 ‘Mega-Cap’ Tech Companies Trending Among Investors
AVGO
MSFT
Alphabet Q2 Results Miss Estimates; Shares Pop 4%
More GOOGL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GOOGL

Stock Analysis & IdeasWhich Rebounding Tech Stock Has the Most Room to Run?
2h ago
AAPL
GOOG
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 ‘Mega-Cap’ Tech Companies Trending Among Investors
10h ago
AVGO
MSFT
Market NewsAlphabet Q2 Results Miss Estimates; Shares Pop 4%
6d ago
More GOOGL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

onsemi Stock Slips Despite Impressive Q2 Results, Upbeat Q3 Guidance
ON
Leading Insider Makes Private Investment in TherapeuticsMD Worth $15M
TXMD
Despite Upbeat Q2 Earnings, Caterpillar Loses Investors’ Interest
CAT
Valvoline Gears up to Divest Global Products Business, Post Q3 Results
VVV
Uber Posts Q2 Beat as Indicated by Website Traffic; Shares Up 12%
UBER
Here’s Why Lexicon Stock Rallied 7.6% in Monday’s Extended Trade
LXRX
Boeing to Expand Presence in Japan; Shares Pop 6%
BA
Estée Lauder in Talks to Buy High-End Luxury Brand Tom Ford
EL
Toronto-Dominion Bank to Expand in the U.S. with Cowen Buyout
TD
More Market News >