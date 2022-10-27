Affirm Stock (NASDAQ:AFRM): Investors Should Affirm the Turnaround Potential

tiprankstipranks
Go Premium
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Affirm Stock (NASDAQ:AFRM): Investors Should Affirm the Turnaround Potential

Story Highlights

Affirm Holdings isn’t loved by Wall Street right now, and one analyst even imagines that AFRM stock could go to zero. A swift rebound could be in store this holiday season, however, as Affirm teams up with a famous e-commerce giant.

Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) has had a challenging year during a time when tight monetary policy from the Federal Reserve has put pressure on fintech companies generally. One analyst actually envisions Affirm Holdings stock as possibly going to zero, but this is probably too pessimistic. I am bullish on Affirm Holdings stock because the company’s platform offers shoppers useful payment options for the upcoming holiday season and because Affirm has a mutually beneficial arrangement with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Headquartered in San Francisco, Affirm Holdings is a fintech business that earns revenue from merchants by helping them facilitate financial transactions with customers. Affirm also generates revenue through interest-bearing transactions on its app/platform, as well as from interchange fees when customers use Affirm’s virtual card.

As we’ll discuss in a moment, there’s a financial expert who isn’t particularly optimistic about Affirm Holdings’ business prospects. The company could expand quickly, however, as Affirm has a partnership with an e-commerce leviathan and might get a timely boost during this year’s holiday shopping season.

One Financial Expert Accused Affirm Holdings of Being a “Zombie”

Is Affirm Holdings a “walking dead” kind of company? There’s at least one financial expert who seems to think so – and shockingly, he even set a potential price target of zero on AFRM stock.

Over the past few years, you might have heard some businesses being referred to as “zombie” companies. There’s no precise definition, but a zombie typically refers to a company that’s not profitable, doesn’t have enough capital to pay its bills, and is only being kept “alive” through constant infusions of investor capital.

Now, there’s no denying that the zombie label fits certain companies. Is Affirm Holdings a zombie, though? Apparently, independent equity research firm New Constructs’ CEO David Trainer added AFRM to his list of zombie stocks, so let’s see if his argument holds water.

Trainer cites Affirm Holdings’ cash-burn rate, which I’ll admit is alarming. “Even with $1.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Fiscal 2022, Affirm’s cash balance can only sustain its 2022 cash burn rate for another 10 months or until April 2023,” Trainer calculated.

Trainer’s other primary issue with Affirm Holdings is that a high-interest-rate environment will make “buy now, pay later” or BNPL companies less competitive. As the company explains, Affirm “offers eligible consumers the ability to pay over time, surfacing customized biweekly and monthly payment plans for each purchase.”

There’s no denying that Affirm Holdings should monitor its cash burn and that the end of easy-money policy will present challenges for the company. Does all of this necessarily mean, however, that AFRM stock has a “significant risk of declining to $0 per share,” as Trainer asserts?

Holiday Shopping and Amazon Partnership Could Save AFRM Stock

Zero is an awfully low price target, and Trainer’s criticism might be too harsh. After all, the upcoming holiday season could show that the consumer is resilient despite high inflation and elevated interest rates. Furthermore, a partnership with Amazon should provide Affirm Holdings with a traffic and revenue boost.

Affirm Holdings’ research on American shoppers’ spending patterns might surprise and enlighten you as the holiday season approaches. Interestingly, 85% of Americans plan to buy physical gifts this year – though inflation is likely weighing on their minds and pocketbooks, as 78% intend to keep their spending under $1,000.

That self-imposed limit still leaves plenty of room to consume, but not everyone is fond of using traditional credit cards in 2022. According to Ashmi Pancholi, VP of Consumer Insights at Affirm Holdings, “nearly half as many shoppers [are] planning to use credit cards for gifts this year (35%) compared to last year (62%).” Is it possible that young, open-minded shoppers are leaving their old credit cards behind and availing themselves of Affirm’s flexible BNPL options?

It’s not only possible but highly probable now that Affirm Holdings is teaming up with a North American e-commerce giant. Affirm’s Canada-focused press release calls it “pay-over-time,” but BNPL is still an enticing consumer option even with a different name.

Reportedly, Affirm Holdings’ BNPL “payment option will be available during checkout to all eligible customers in both English and French” at Amazon.ca, the Canadian version of the Amazon platform. After hopefully getting approved with “a quick, free soft credit check that won’t impact their credit score,” eligible shoppers will be presented with payment options, including the ability to “split their purchases of $50 or more into simple monthly payments.”

Plus, here’s an added bonus you won’t hear very often from traditional credit-card companies: “Even if they’re late or miss a payment, a customer’s total payment amount will not increase, and they will not be charged a late or hidden fee.” Just this feature alone should be enough to get cost-conscious, fee-fearing customers interested in signing up with Affirm.

Is AFRM Stock a Buy or Sell, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, AFRM is a Moderate Buy based on nine Buys, three Holds, and two Sell ratings. The average Affirm Holdings price target is $33.18, implying 61.4% upside potential.

Conclusion: Should You Consider Affirm Holdings Stock?

Could Affirm Holdings stock actually go to zero? Sure, the company has its share of challenges, but the Amazon partnership suggests that there’s more room for upside than free-fall.

So, keep an eye on Affirm’s cash burn, but don’t give up on the company just yet. If Affirm can get more shoppers to cut up their credit cards and try out a more flexible payment option, AFRM stock could actually add a zero instead of going to zero.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos
---

Latest News Feed

More Market News >