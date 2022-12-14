Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

Story Highlights

Adobe is scheduled to announce its Q4 financials on December 15. The company’s website traffic trend reflects an encouraging picture of the fourth quarter’s top-line performance.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report its fiscal fourth-quarter results on December 15, after the market closes. The company provides digital marketing, multimedia, and creativity software products. ADBE stock has declined by about 39% so far this year.

The company is expected to report earnings of $3.50 per share in Q4, lower than its year-ago figure of $3.20 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is pegged at $4.5 billion, representing a year-over-year jump of 9.8%.

In the third quarter earnings call, the management stated that Q4 results would likely reflect the impact of FX headwinds as the U.S. dollar continued to strengthen while benefitting from “typical year-end seasonal strength in demand for our offerings.”

It is worth mentioning that the company entered into collaborations with several companies in Q4, including Hugo Boss, U.S. Bank, and Chipotle (CMG), among others. Also, it enhanced its product offerings with new capabilities, which might have spurred their demand.

Website Visits Reflect an Upward Trend

For a digital company like Adobe, total website visits are a good indicator of user involvement on its platform. As per the TipRanks Website Traffic tool, total global visits to adobe.com climbed 32.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter.

The increase in monthly visits could indicate that demand for Adobe’s products and services remained strong during the quarter.

Is Adobe a Buy Stock?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about Adobe stock. ADBE has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 12 Buys and 14 Holds. The average stock price target of $366.59 implies over 7.1% upside potential. 

Ending Thoughts

Adobe’s impressive earnings history gives confidence about its potential to surpass the to-be-reported quarter’s expectations easily. Furthermore, the acquisition of Figma, which is expected to close in 2023, can help the company’s total addressable market grow.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on ADBE

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Looks Appealing after 51% Downfall
Stock Analysis & IdeasAdobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Looks Appealing after 51% Downfall
8h ago
ADBE
2022’s Fastest-Growing Brands Set to Power Up in 2023
ODP
ADBE
Adobe price target raised to $350 from $320 at UBS
ADBE
More ADBE Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on ADBE

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Looks Appealing after 51% Downfall
Stock Analysis & IdeasAdobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Looks Appealing after 51% Downfall
8h ago
ADBE
2022’s Fastest-Growing Brands Set to Power Up in 2023
Stock Analysis & Ideas2022’s Fastest-Growing Brands Set to Power Up in 2023
1d ago
ODP
ADBE
Adobe price target raised to $350 from $320 at UBS
The FlyAdobe price target raised to $350 from $320 at UBS
2d ago
ADBE
More ADBE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >