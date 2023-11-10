5 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – November 2023

Oil is one of the most lucrative sectors for investment as these companies remain loaded with cash and enjoy steady demand. However, factors such as geopolitical events, supply and demand dynamics, and regulatory changes can significantly impact oil prices. Despite the volatility of the oil sector, there are some top-performing oil stocks that investors can consider. TipRanks offers a Stock Screener tool to help investors select these stocks.

Using this tool, we shortlisted stocks that have a Strong Buy rating from analysts and an Outperform Smart Score (i.e., 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks, indicating a chance to outperform the broader market. Also, analysts’ price targets reflect an upside potential of more than 20%.

Here are the five key stocks from the oil sector that investors can consider.

Disclosure