3 Strong-Buy-Rated Beverage Stocks with Energy to Run Higher

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Strong-Buy-Rated Beverage Stocks with Energy to Run Higher

Story Highlights

Beverage stocks can be great buys for value investors seeking to do well in all sorts of environments, and analysts expect a lot from certain frontrunners for the next 12 months.

As stocks continue rebounding this year, some folks may be inclined to prepare for a bit of a pullback. However, whether we hit a full correction (10% drop) from this year’s highs remains a complete mystery. Regardless, it’s not a bad idea to rotate into more defensive plays (think beverage stock with Strong Buy ratings) that may be in a spot to perform well in the second half, even without more help from the S&P 500’s (SPX) mega-cap tech titans.

Certain beverage stocks may not be rich in growth. However, they can have sizeable moats and fare well, even when economic challenges surge. With a recession possibly ahead of us, I’d argue these three Strong Buy-rated beverage stocks are prudent bets right here.

Therefore, let’s check in with TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to gauge the risk/reward of the following highly-touted non-alcoholic beverage stocks.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Coca-Cola is the fizzy cola maker we all know and love. Many of us may have a case in our fridges right now. Indeed, a lot of cola lovers reach for Coke without thinking twice, even with a large number of cheaper generics. Undoubtedly, high inflation has been hurting our buying power for well over a year now. Still, Coke has held its own in impressive fashion against cheaper rivals. That’s a testament to Coke’s brand power. It really hasn’t lost its fizz with consumers, and for this reason, I remain bullish.

Private labels have been incredibly hot among consumers seeking ways to cut down on their weekly grocery bills. Though there are savings to be had by going from Coke to generic cola, the dollar or so in savings has clearly not been worthwhile. Even if Coke shares have gone flat (at least for the past year and a half), I find the stock to be a reasonably-valued way to fend off inflation.

The stock trades at 23.1 times trailing price-to-earnings, well below the 30.3 times non-alcoholic beverage industry average. With unmatched brand power and a 3.07% dividend yield, KO stock looks to sport an attractive price of admission ahead of a potential downturn year.

Even if Coke’s push into sports beverages doesn’t pay off, it boasts cash flows that are resilient and time-tested.

What is the Price Target for KO Stock?

Coke comes in at a Strong Buy, with 13 Buys and three Sells assigned in the past three months. The average KO stock price target of $70.25 implies 17.55% upside potential from here.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Vita Coco is a relative newcomer to the public markets, having landed in the back half of 2021. Unlike most other newly-listed stocks, Vita Coco has returned a great deal to investors who stuck with the name over the past year and a half.

Over the past year, shares have rocketed 128%, with 86% of the gains coming in 2023. The $1.43 billion coconut water company may be hot, but analysts still think there are more gains to be had. I’m inclined to agree and am taking a bullish stance.

Natural coconut water is a delicious, healthy alternative to sugary sodas. Indeed, Vita Coco is one of the companies that has really made the most of the opportunity at hand. The firm has been running hot on the back of an impressive quarterly earnings beat that saw $0.12 in EPS, comfortably ahead of the $0.07 EPS consensus. The margin expansion story has also been remarkable and has helped COCO stock become one of the more prosperous recent IPOs in recent memory.

For Fiscal 2023, Coco’s managers expect gross margins in the 32%-34% range (currently 26.7% for the last 12 months), thanks to a combination of factors, including higher prices and other efficiencies. Like Coke, Vita Coco looks to have impressive brand power.

What is the Price Target for COCO Stock?

Coco sports a Strong Buy rating comprised of three Buys and one Hold. The average COCO stock price target of $27.67 entails 10% upside potential.

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings is an $11.4 billion company behind the flagship functional energy drink Celsius. The stock recently broke through to a new all-time high of around $154 per share, thanks in part to a massive first-quarter earnings beat, which saw EPS more than double the consensus ($0.40 vs. $0.19 expected). Undoubtedly, analysts underestimated the potential of the energy-packed beverage maker, and it’s hard to bet against the stock as it looks to build on recent strength. As such, I have to be bullish.

Many analysts have been in a rush to upgrade stocks of late. The company is expected to release its second-quarter results on August 7, 2023. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) analyst Jonathan Keypour thinks Celsius’ Q2 will see even more strength, calling for an impressive 73% in growth year-over-year alongside a respectable gross margin of 42%.

Undoubtedly, analyst expectations have been revised higher, and though it will be harder to top earnings by such a magnitude once again, I do think Celsius stock’s rally can keep turning up the temperature as it looks to take share in the energy drink space.

What is the Price Target for CELH Stock?

Celcius is a Strong Buy, with 10 unanimous Buy ratings. The average CELH stock price target of $155.78 entails a 6.7% gain from here.

Conclusion

Beverage stocks are holding their own and could maintain strength going into a recession. Out of the three companies mentioned above, analysts think KO stock sports the most upside potential from current levels (around 17.6%).

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on KO

Unusually active option classes on open June 29th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open June 29th
8d ago
KO
MA
Genpact, Coca-Cola HBC partner on digital transformation
G
KO
3 “Strong Buy” Food/Beverage Stocks to Sweeten Your Portfolio
KO
NDX
More KO Latest News >

More News & Analysis on KO

Unusually active option classes on open June 29th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open June 29th
8d ago
KO
MA
Genpact, Coca-Cola HBC partner on digital transformation
The FlyGenpact, Coca-Cola HBC partner on digital transformation
15d ago
G
KO
3 “Strong Buy” Food/Beverage Stocks to Sweeten Your Portfolio
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 “Strong Buy” Food/Beverage Stocks to Sweeten Your Portfolio
16d ago
KO
NDX
More KO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >