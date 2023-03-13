3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/13/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) – Five out of six top analysts who recently rated LLY stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The healthcare company is engaged in the discovery, development, and marketing of human healthcare products. Today, Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal upgraded the stock’s rating to a Buy from a Hold, with a price target of $375. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 20.6%.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) – Four of the five top analysts who rated this stock gave it a Buy. Prosperity is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Today, D.A. Davidson analyst Gary Tenner upgraded the rating on PB stock to a Buy from a Hold, with a price target of $79. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 27%.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) – Pliant is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. On Friday, analyst Brian Abrahams of RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on PLRX stock but lowered the price target to $58 from $60. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all five top analysts who rated the stock and gave it a Buy, implies an upside of 76.6%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

