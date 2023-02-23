3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/23/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) – 18 top analysts recently rated this stock a Buy. Uber provides ride-hailing, and food and package delivery services. Yesterday, Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan reiterated a Buy rating on UBER stock with a price target of $45. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 35.4%.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) – Aspen manufactures aerogel insulation used in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Yesterday, analyst Alexander Potter of Piper Sandler reiterated a Buy rating on ASPN stock and lowered the price target to $24 from $33. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of the three top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, implies a massive upside of 176.3%.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) – All five top analysts who recently rated PSTG stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The company develops all-flash data storage hardware and software products. Yesterday, Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $40. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 39.6%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

