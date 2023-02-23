tiprankstipranks
Dividend Calendar
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/23/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER– 18 top analysts recently rated this stock a Buy. Uber provides ride-hailing, and food and package delivery services. Yesterday, Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan reiterated a Buy rating on UBER stock with a price target of $45. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 35.4%.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN– Aspen manufactures aerogel insulation used in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Yesterday, analyst Alexander Potter of Piper Sandler reiterated a Buy rating on ASPN stock and lowered the price target to $24 from $33. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of the three top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, implies a massive upside of 176.3%.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG– All five top analysts who recently rated PSTG stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The company develops all-flash data storage hardware and software products. Yesterday, Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $40. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 39.6%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

More News & Analysis on ASPN

Aspen Aerogels price target lowered to $18 from $20
The FlyAspen Aerogels price target lowered to $18 from $20
6d ago
ASPN
Aspen Aerogels sees FY23 EPS ($1.46)-($1.31), consensus ($1.10)
ASPN
Aspen Aerogels reports Q4 EPS (20c), consensus (30c)
ASPN
More ASPN Latest News >

