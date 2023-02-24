3 Stocks to Beat the Market – 2/24/23

TipRanks offers several tools designed to help investors achieve their financial goals. One such tool is the Top Smart Score Stocks, which can be used to easily and quickly identify stocks that have a greater chance to outperform the market. This unique score measures stocks on their potential to outperform the market based on eight key factors. These include analyst rating, technical factors, hedge funds’ interest in the stock, and insider activity, among others.

Using this tool, we’ve looked up three stocks that are currently displaying the “Perfect 10” score – Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA). Year-to-date, all these stocks have outperformed the 4.5% rally in the S&P 500 (SPX) by a significant margin.

Let’s take a closer look at these stocks.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Qualcomm stock was added to the Perfect 10 list about five days ago. Our data shows hedge funds bought 257,300 shares of the company last quarter, including Fisher Asset Management’s Ken Fisher, who increased holdings of QCOM stock in Q4. The stock also exhibits bullish blogger and news sentiment. On the fundamentals side, it has generated a 78.7% return on equity (ROE) over the trailing 12 months.

Qualcomm is a multinational corporation that designs and manufactures semiconductors and wireless telecommunications products. The company’s leadership in 5G technology and the huge addressable market are expected to drive its performance. Also, during the Q1 earnings call, Qualcomm said that its diversification strategy for long-term growth and cost-saving efforts remain on track.

What is the Price Target for Qualcomm?

The average QCOM stock price target of $146.06 implies 15.7% upside potential. The stock has received 11 Buys, five Holds, and one Sell for a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

Booking Holdings, Inc.

Next up is Booking Holdings stock holding the Perfect 10 score for the past two months due to its strong metrics. This includes 81% bullish blogger sentiment, positive news sentiment, and increased hedge fund activity, which is based on 15,900 shares purchased during the last quarter. Also, its ROE of 53% points to the company’s efficiency.

Booking Holdings provides online travel and related services. The company is well poised to benefit from a rebound in travel demand. It recently reported highest-ever revenue for the full-year 2022 and expects further top-line growth this year.

Is Booking Holdings a Good Stock to Buy?

BKNG stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. This is based on 11 Buy and seven Hold recommendations. The average price target of $2,661.88 implies 9.7% upside potential from current levels.

Stellantis N.V.

Two days ago, STLA stock was added to the Perfect 10 list. The stock displays bullish sentiments from bloggers and retail investors. Moreover, it has a Positive news score on TipRanks. Lastly, ROE of 28.1% is another positive factor.

Stellantis is one of the largest automakers in the world. The company continues to benefit from rising demand for electric vehicles, solid product offerings and strategic partnerships. At the same time, the company’s plans to distribute handsome rewards to its shareholders is an encouraging factor.

Is STLA a Buy or Sell?

Stellantis has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. This is based on nine Buy and three Hold recommendations. The average price target of $21.47 implies 19.2% upside potential from current levels.

Ending Thoughts

All above-mentioned companies are well-established names in their respective industries. Furthermore, the maximum Smart Score on TipRanks and promising growth potential imply they are more likely to beat the broader market averages.

Disclosure