3 Reasons Why Scotiabank Stock (TSE:BNS) Can Outperform the Market

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Reasons Why Scotiabank Stock (TSE:BNS) Can Outperform the Market

Story Highlights

Bank of Nova Scotia stock is well off its highs. As a result, it now has a 6% dividend yield and solid upside potential. At current levels, it looks like a good stock to consider.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS), also known as Scotiabank, is one of the largest and oldest Canadian banks. It also recently earned a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score rating, meaning that it has a high chance of outperforming the market. Despite its not-so-perfect financial outlook, its Smart Score, generous 6% dividend yield, and inexpensive valuation (8.5x P/E ratio and 8.2x forward P/E), point to solid future returns.

BNS’ Dividend is Outstanding

A 6% dividend yield is definitely eye-catching. What’s even more eye-catching is its resiliency. The company has continuously paid dividends since 1833, and it has raised its dividend in 43 of the past 45 years. Over the past five years, its dividend has grown at a 5.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), which is impressive for a 6%-yielding stock. Its payout ratio is also near 50%, meaning the company’s dividend is very well covered and can be sustained even if earnings fall substantially.

This Calculation Shows Why BNS Stock is Undervalued

To value Bank of Nova Scotia, we will use the excess returns model, which is more appropriate for financial companies because they tend to have volatile free cash flows.

As a result, trying to create forecasts for them is ineffective. The excess returns model allows us to use historical numbers instead, which are actual results. There are a few steps to follow for this valuation method.

First, you calculate a company’s excess return, meaning the spread between its return on equity (ROE) and its cost of equity; a higher ROE than the cost of equity is a good thing. Next, you calculate its terminal value. Add them up, and you get your valuation. Here’s the formula:

  • Excess Return = (Average ROE – Cost of Equity) x Book Value Per Share
  • Terminal Value = Excess Return / (Cost of Equity – Growth Rate)
  • Fair Value = Book Value Per Share + Terminal Value

We will use the following assumptions for our calculations:

Average return on equity (ROE): 12.8% (five-year average)

Cost of equity: 8.4%

Book value per share: C$61.21

Growth rate: 2.87% (used 30-year Government of Canada bond yield as a proxy for long-term growth expectations)

Now that we have our assumptions, we’ll plug them into the formula highlighted above. The numbers are in Canadian dollars:

  • $2.693 = (0.128 – 0.084) x $61.21
  • $48.7069 = $2.693 / (0.078 – 0.0287)
  • $109.91 = $61.21 + $48.70

Therefore, BNS stock is currently worth C$109.91 as per this valuation method. Its current share price is near C$68, making it undervalued.

Is BNS Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

According to analysts, BNS stock comes in as a Hold based on just one Buy and seven Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. Nonetheless, they also think it’s undervalued, as the average BNS stock price target of C$80.32 implies 17.8% upside potential.

Conclusion: Consider Buying BNS Stock

Scotiabank is a very resilient Canadian bank that has consistently paid dividends for nearly two centuries. With BNS, you get an undervalued stock with a high, relatively safe, growing dividend yield. The ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score is the cherry on top.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on BNS

Scotiabank price target raised to C$86 from C$83 at RBC Capital
The FlyScotiabank price target raised to C$86 from C$83 at RBC Capital
12d ago
BNS
Scotiabank price target lowered to C$81.50 from C$83.50 at Canaccord
BNS
Scotiabank price target lowered to C$85 from C$86 at BMO Capital
BNS
More BNS Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on BNS

Scotiabank price target raised to C$86 from C$83 at RBC Capital
The FlyScotiabank price target raised to C$86 from C$83 at RBC Capital
12d ago
BNS
Scotiabank price target lowered to C$81.50 from C$83.50 at Canaccord
The FlyScotiabank price target lowered to C$81.50 from C$83.50 at Canaccord
12d ago
BNS
Scotiabank price target lowered to C$85 from C$86 at BMO Capital
The FlyScotiabank price target lowered to C$85 from C$86 at BMO Capital
12d ago
BNS
More BNS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >