Scotiabank Stock (TSE:BNS) Falls 2.5% after Q4 Earnings, Weak Outlook

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Scotiabank Stock (TSE:BNS) Falls 2.5% after Q4 Earnings, Weak Outlook

Story Highlights

Following its Q4-2022 earnings report, BNS stock fell 2.5%. While the company beat earnings, it missed revenue expectations and expects its earnings to be negatively impacted in the next year.

Earlier today, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS), also known as Scotiabank, reported its Q4-2022 financial results, which missed revenue expectations but beat earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations. However, the stock still finished 2.5% lower due to a worsening outlook ahead.

BNS’ revenue reached C$7.63 billion compared to the consensus estimate of about C$8.05 billion. Also, its adjusted earnings per share were C$2.06, beating the C$2.00 consensus estimate but down from the C$2.10 per share recorded in the same period last year. Its provisions for credit losses increased from C$168 million to C$529 million as lenders set aside more money and exercised caution.

Looking forward, BNS expects its profitability to be negatively impacted next year due to a sour economic outlook. Further, Scotiabank’s adjusted return on equity fell to 15% from 15.6% last year. On a positive note, its International Banking segment grew its net income by 32% year-over-year, reaching C$2.45 billion. Also, BNS met its profitability targets for the full year, with full-year adjusted EPS of C$8.50 and an adjusted return on equity of 15.6%.

Is BNS Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

According to analysts, BNS stock comes in as a Hold based on just one Buy and eight Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. Nonetheless, the average BNS stock price target of C$82.37 implies 18.2% upside potential.

Conclusion: A Tough Road Ahead

Bank of Nova Scotia faces a tough macroeconomic environment ahead, which is likely to negatively impact the company’s earnings. Due to the not-so-optimistic outlook, analysts mostly rate BNS as a Hold.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on BNS

Is Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Undervalued?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Undervalued?
6M ago
BNS
Scotiabank Opens The Scotiabank Women Initiative to Costa Rica
BNS
Scotiabank Q1 Profit Rises 14%, Smashes Estimates
BNS
More BNS Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on BNS

Is Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Undervalued?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Undervalued?
6M ago
BNS
Scotiabank Opens The Scotiabank Women Initiative to Costa Rica
Market NewsScotiabank Opens The Scotiabank Women Initiative to Costa Rica
9M ago
BNS
Scotiabank Q1 Profit Rises 14%, Smashes Estimates
Market NewsScotiabank Q1 Profit Rises 14%, Smashes Estimates
9M ago
BNS
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >