tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsCVX News3 Oil Stocks Benefiting from High Fuel Prices, Recovering Demand
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Oil Stocks Benefiting from High Fuel Prices, Recovering Demand

Story Highlights

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Shell are seeing increasing profitability backed by high energy prices and record oil-refining margins.

The combination of rising oil prices and recovering global demand has created the most favorable business environment for oil companies. Consequently, the surge in the profitability of three major oil companies — Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) — in the second quarter spiked investors’ interest. These companies together accounted for a whopping $46 billion in profits in the reported quarter.

Among the companies mentioned above, Exxon has risen the most so far this year, 42.2%. While Chevron surged 31.3% year-to-date, Shell is up 18.3%.

Now, let’s study the second-quarter results of these major oil companies to understand how they are gaining from the tailwinds of high energy prices and strong demand.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM)

Exxon Mobil recently posted the highest profit ever recorded in any given quarter. The company reported earnings of $4.14 per share in the second quarter, quadrupling from $1.14 per share a year ago.

The company’s management attributed the stellar performance to increased production, high energy prices, higher realizations, record fuel-making margins, and cost control initiatives. According to the company, natural gas realizations and refining margins came in well above the 10-year range.

In the second quarter, Exxon increased its oil and gas production by about 4% year-over-year. The company aims at widening its refining capacity by nearly 250,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2023.

Looking at the strong fundamentals of the company, even Wall Street is optimistic about XOM. On TipRanks, Exxon Mobil carries a Strong Buy rating, which is based on 11 Buys and three Holds. Financial bloggers, too, are Bullish on XOM.

Chevron (NYSE: CVX)

Recently, integrated energy company Chevron posted better-than-expected second-quarter results on the back of high oil prices and resilient demand. The company’s adjusted earnings rose 240% year-over-year to $5.82 per share. Its revenues also jumped 83% from the prior-year period to $68.8 billion.

Chevron’s average sales price per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids was $89 in the June quarter, up from $54 in the year-ago period. The average sales price of natural gas jumped to $6.22 per thousand cubic feet in the second quarter of 2022 versus $2.16 a year ago.

In these favorable times, this cash-rich oil company has reduced its debt ratio to under 15%. Furthermore, Chevron has increased the top-end of its share repurchase guidance from $10 billion to $15 billion. The company is also improving its supply capacity by expanding both its traditional and new energy business lines.

However, Wall Street has mixed feelings about the stock. On TipRanks, Chevron carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating, which is based on 10 Buys, five Holds, and one Sell. Financial bloggers are 85% Bullish on CVX.

Shell (NYSE: SHEL)

Multinational oil giant Shell posted earnings of $3.06 per ADR in the second quarter of 2022, up 115.5% year-over-year. Revenues totaled $100.06 billion, up 65.3% from the year-ago quarter, on the back of healthy segmental businesses and record high fuel-making margins.

The company has been generously rewarding its shareholders as well. In the quarter, it paid cash dividends of about $1.9 billion (dividend yield is 3.59%) and bought back shares worth $5.5 billion. Shell expects to complete its $6 billion share buyback program in the third quarter. The company also reduced its net debt levels by $2.1 billion in the June quarter.

Wall Street looks impressed with Shell’s strong fundamentals. On TipRanks, Shell carries a Strong Buy consensus rating, which is based on three Buys and one Hold. On similar lines, financial bloggers are 97% Bullish on SHEL.

Concluding Thoughts

The rise in demand due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, soft supply levels, ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, and slow rate of new investments to enhance oil-refining capacity should help sustain the strong momentum in this space.

Apart from some moderation in fuel-making margins, energy prices are expected to remain strong in the near term.  The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects a 44.8% year-over-year rise in average WTI crude oil price this year. The average natural gas price is also expected to increase by 12.5% in 2022.

Read full Disclosure.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CVX

Stock Analysis & IdeasBerkshire Stock: More Than Meets The Eye In Q2 Numbers
24h ago
AXP
CVX
Which Oil Stock is a Better Pick Following Q2 Results?
CVX
SLB
What is the Future of Energy Stocks?
COP
CVX
More CVX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CVX

Stock Analysis & IdeasBerkshire Stock: More Than Meets The Eye In Q2 Numbers
24h ago
AXP
CVX
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhich Oil Stock is a Better Pick Following Q2 Results?
6d ago
CVX
SLB
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhat is the Future of Energy Stocks?
8d ago
COP
CVX
More CVX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Why Did Upstart Stock Drop 15% in Monday’s Extended Trade?
UPST
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
CARG
GDRX
Curaleaf Announces Q2 Results; Stock Rises on Management Rejig
Holiday Inn owner IHG sees profits soar as travel demand surges
Disney Stock: Website Traffic Trend Shows Resilience in the Third Quarter
DIS
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
TSN
Lemonade Stock Climbs 14% on Strong Q2 Results; Website Traffic Predicted It
LMND
Monday.com Stock Soars 18% as Q2 Results Exceed Expectations; Website Traffic Hinted at It
MNDY
Marathon Digital Stock Takes Huge Impairment Charge; Misses Earnings Estimate
MARA
Nvidia Stock Lowers Revenue Guidance; Shares Down 8.3%
NVDA
More Market News >