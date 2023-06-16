3 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks Beating Their Average Sector Yield

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks Beating Their Average Sector Yield

Story Highlights

Dividend Aristocrats are reliable investments for investors seeking regular income. PG, O, and EMR stocks offer yields higher than the sector average.

Dividend stocks offer regular income. However, not all dividend stocks are worth investing in. Thus, investors seeking reliable income could consider adding Dividend Aristocrat Stocks. While Dividend Aristocrats are famous for their stellar payout history, a few offer lucrative yields, outperforming their respective sector average. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Realty Income (NYSE:O), and Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) are three such Dividend Aristocrats that are outperforming their respective sector yields.

But before we dig deeper, it’s important to learn more about Dividend Aristocrats. Investors should note that Dividend Aristocrats have two main prerequisites; they belong to the S&P 500 index (SPX) and have increased their dividends consecutively for at least 25 years. 

Coming back to PG, O, and EMR stocks, let’s understand what makes them solid dividend stocks. 

How Often Does Procter & Gamble Pay Dividends? 

Procter & Gamble has been paying dividends for 133 years. Further, the consumer goods company has increased it for 67 consecutive years. Currently, it pays a quarterly dividend of $0.9407 per share, translating into a forward yield of 2.53%, which is higher than the sector average of 2.12%. 

PG’s dividend payments are supported by its low-risk and defensive business model, which consistently delivers solid organic sales and core earnings growth. Further, Procter & Gamble’s ability to increase prices positions it well to navigate the inflationary cost environment with ease. The company plans to pay about $9 billion in dividends in fiscal 2023, while its payouts are likely to increase in the coming years. 

PG stock sports a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on 11 Buy and eight Hold recommendations. Analysts’ average price target of $165.44 implies 11.44% upside potential. 

Is Realty Income a Good Stock to Buy?

Realty Income is a solid dividend stock. The company operates as a REIT and owns a high-quality portfolio of real estate assets that generate substantial cash flows to cover higher payouts. Realty Income has increased its dividend 121 times since listing on the stock exchange in 1994. 

Its extensive portfolio of over 12,400 real estate properties, highly diversified customer base, and long-term leases add stability to its business and drive cash flows and dividend payouts. Notably, the company has consistently delivered positive earnings growth, which has helped it grow its dividend at a CAGR of 4.4% since 1994. 

It pays a monthly dividend of $0.2555 per share, reflecting a yield of about 5%. The sector average stands at 3.91%.

Realty Income stock has received five unanimous Buy recommendations, translating into a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, these analysts’ average price target of $70.45 implies 15.06% upside potential. 

Is Emerson a Good Dividend Stock?

Emerson Electric is a Dividend Aristocrat, which makes it a dependable play to earn regular cash. This technology and engineering company has raised dividends for more than six decades. EMR pays a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, translating into a yield of 2.42% which is higher than the sector average of 1.64%.

Emerson’s focus on optimizing its portfolio through acquisitions and divestitures of non-core operations augurs well for future growth and payouts. Further, its growing earnings base and robust order backlog imply that the company will likely enhance its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments in the coming years. 

EMR stock has received 10 Buy and four Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, EMR’s average price target of $102.46 implies 16.39% upside potential. 

Bottom Line  

The solid dividend payment and growth history of these companies and a growing earnings base indicate that investors can rely on PG, O, and EMR stocks for steady, regular income. Further, investors can expect these companies to chug along nicely and deliver decent capital gains.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on O

121st Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared by Realty Income
Press Releases121st Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared by Realty Income
3d ago
O
3 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy in June, According to Top Analysts
O
SPX
635th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared by Realty Income
O
More O Latest News >

More News & Analysis on O

121st Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared by Realty Income
Press Releases121st Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared by Realty Income
3d ago
O
3 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy in June, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy in June, According to Top Analysts
9d ago
O
SPX
635th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared by Realty Income
Press Releases635th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared by Realty Income
1M ago
O
More O Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >