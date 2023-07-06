3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/6/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) – Howard Hughes is a real estate development and management company with a major focus on several master-planned communities (MPCs). Yesterday, BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $150. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 43.66%.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) – The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is focused on the development of novel constrained peptide-based drug candidates. Yesterday, BTIG analyst Julian Harrison reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $41. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of nearly 52%.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) – Clarivate is a global information services provider. Yesterday, analyst Owen Lau of Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 31.58%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

