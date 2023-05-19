3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/19/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) – The company operates fitness centers in the United States. Today, RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril initiated a Buy rating on PLNT stock with a price target of $86. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the nine out of ten top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 23.3%.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) – ZoomInfo is a software and data company that provides data for companies and business individuals. Yesterday, analyst Gil Luria of D.A. Davidson initiated a Buy rating on ZI stock with a price target of $40. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the eight out of nine top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 24.2%.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) – The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops protein therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases. Yesterday, Citi analyst Yigal Nochomovitz reiterated a Buy rating on ZYME stock with a price target of $18. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 56.4%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

