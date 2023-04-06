3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/6/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday and has a significant upside as well.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) – Caesars provides casino entertainment and hospitality services. Yesterday, analyst Carlo Santarelli of Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on CZR stock with a price target of $70. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of seven out of eight top analysts, who rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 57.4%.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) – 17 out of 19 top analysts recently rated the CRWD stock a Buy. The cybersecurity technology company provides next-generation endpoint and cloud workload protection. Yesterday, Barclays analyst Saket Kalia assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a price target of $162. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 28.1%.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) – Citizens Financial provides commercial banking services. Yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck reiterated a Buy rating on CFG stock with a price target of $38. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of seven out of nine top analysts, who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 56.3%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

