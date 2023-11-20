3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/20/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) – Alibaba is a provider of e-commerce, retail, Internet, and technology services. On Friday, Benchmark Co. analyst Fawne Jiang and nine other analysts maintained a Buy rating on the stock. The ratings come after BABA reported mixed fiscal Q2 results. In the last three months, all five Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 68%.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) – The company provides wireless transport and access solutions. On Friday, Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $60. In the last three months, all four Top Analysts who rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 85%.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) – Kosmos Energy is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Africa and South America. On Friday, Stifel Nicolaus analyst David Round initiated coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and price target of $10. Interestingly, three out of the four Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 31%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

