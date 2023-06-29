3 Best-in-Class Dividend Aristocrat Stocks Top Analysts Are Rooting for

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Best-in-Class Dividend Aristocrat Stocks Top Analysts Are Rooting for

Story Highlights

Dividend Aristocrat stocks are famous for their ability to consistently increase their payouts. Top Wall Street analysts maintain a bullish outlook on these dividend-paying stocks.

Investors seeking stable regular income along with capital gains could turn to NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), and Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) stocks. These companies are Dividend Aristocrats (learn more about Dividend Aristocrats here). Moreover, Top Wall Street analysts maintain a bullish stance on these stocks.

Before we know why NEE, GD, and APD stocks are reliable bets, note that TipRanks identifies the top Wall Street analysts per sector, per timeframe, and against different benchmarks. The ranking reflects an analyst’s ability to deliver high returns through recommendations. Following the ratings, TipRanks’ algorithms calculate the statistical significance of each rating, the analysts’ overall success rate, and the average return. 

NextEra Energy 

NextEra Energy is a leading electric utility company that offers stability and income. It has an attractive long-term track record of creating solid shareholder value through consistent dividend hikes. Its growing earnings base enables it to return substantial cash to its shareholders. 

For instance, NEE’s adjusted earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of 8.3% since 2007. During the same period, NEE’s dividends increased at a CAGR of 9.9%. 

NextEra Energy’s continued investment to expand the retail rate base will support future revenue and earnings growth. At the same time, the company is poised to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) due to its growing portfolio of clean energy assets. 

Is NextEra a Good Company?

NextEra Energy expects its adjusted EPS to increase at a CAGR of 6-8% through 2026. Furthermore, it expects to increase its dividend by 10%, at least through 2024. Its solid earnings growth potential and growing dividend make it a solid stock to invest in. 

Furthermore, six out of seven top analysts covering NEE stock have rated it a Buy, translating into a Strong Buy consensus rating. 

On June 7, Goldman Sachs analyst Carly Davenport initiated coverage of NextEra Energy. The analyst rated NEE stock a Buy due to the company’s above-average earnings growth rate, positive regulatory environment, and solid renewables portfolio. Davenport has a price target of $90.

Overall, analysts’ average price target of $89.71 implies 22.15% upside potential. Also, NEE stock offers a forward dividend yield of 2.55%.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics is an aerospace and defense company providing products and services in business aviation, land combat vehicles, weapon systems, ship construction and repair, and technology products. Thanks to its growing revenue, earnings, and cash flows, GD increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. 

This Dividend Aristocrat increased its quarterly dividend from $0.51 per share in 2012 to $1.32 per share in 2023. Further, it has paid more than $10.3 billion in dividends over the past decade. 

The new contract wins, a company-wide backlog of $89.8 billion at the end of Q1, free cash flow generation, and solid operating performance position it well to continue to enhance its shareholders’ value through higher dividend payouts. 

Is General Dynamics a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

Citi analyst Jason Gursky expects a rally in defense-related stocks, including General Dynamics, as the debt ceiling deal will lead to continued growth in defense spending. 

Overall, General Dynamics stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on seven Buy and one Hold recommendations from Top Wall Street analysts. These analysts’ average price target of $266.5 implies 26.3% upside potential from current levels. Further, GD stock offers a forward dividend yield of 2.5%. 

Air Products and Chemicals 

Air Products is a leading industrial gas and chemical company. Further, it provides clean hydrogen for global transportation and industrial markets, supporting the broader energy transition. Thanks to its ability to generate solid earnings growth, Air Products has enhanced its shareholders’ value through higher dividend payouts. 

APD’s adjusted EPS has increased at a CAGR of 11% since 2014. Furthermore, its dividend grew at a CAGR of 10% during the same period. Overall, APD stock has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years and offers a forward yield of 2.4%.

What is the Price Target for APD Stock?

The company’s growing earnings base and energy transition opportunities position it well to deliver higher dividends in the coming years. On June 13, Citi analyst Patrick Cunningham initiated coverage of APD stock with a Buy recommendation. 

Overall, four out of five Top Wall Street analysts have rated Air Product stock a Buy, reflecting a Strong Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $332 implies 13.96% upside potential. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GD

General Dynamics awarded $768.66M Army contract
The FlyGeneral Dynamics awarded $768.66M Army contract
1d ago
GD
KeyBanc sees Oshkosh OMFV news as significant blow to defense segment visibility
GD
OSK
General Dynamics awarded $257.6M Army contract modification
GD
More GD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GD

General Dynamics awarded $768.66M Army contract
The FlyGeneral Dynamics awarded $768.66M Army contract
1d ago
GD
KeyBanc sees Oshkosh OMFV news as significant blow to defense segment visibility
The FlyKeyBanc sees Oshkosh OMFV news as significant blow to defense segment visibility
2d ago
GD
OSK
General Dynamics awarded $257.6M Army contract modification
The FlyGeneral Dynamics awarded $257.6M Army contract modification
2d ago
GD
More GD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >