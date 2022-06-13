2 Semiconductor Stocks from Five-Star Analyst Christopher Rolland

The turmoil in the global capital markets has made investment decisions harder. Further, record-high inflation levels, rising interest rates and an impending recession have made investing even more challenging.

In such a scenario, guidance from a top-rated expert can help you pocket better returns. In our endeavor to help investors stay afloat in these turbulent times, we bring to you a top analyst, Christopher Rolland, whose picks have generated impressive returns in the recent past.

Based out of New Vernon, Rolland is a Senior Equity Analyst at Susquehanna International Group, covering the burgeoning semiconductor sector. The analyst has been in the industry for close to two decades and has a checkered professional record. He has also worked with big industry players like Lazard Capital Markets and FBR & Co.

Rolland is an MBA graduate from the prestigious Columbia Business School. He also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Denison University.

Rolland’s Performance on TipRanks

According to the TipRanks Star Ranking system, Rolland is ranked 22 out of the 7,909 analysts in the TipRanks universe. Further, he secures the 32nd position out of 19,879 experts on TipRanks.

With an average return of 24.6% over the past year, Rolland enjoys a success rate of 69%. Moreover, his calls have generated an alpha of 13.8% and 7.5% over the S&P 500 and the technology sector, respectively, during the same period.

According to TipRanks, Rolland’s most profitable pick has been ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) between April 2, 2020, to April 2, 2021, generating an impressive return of 206%.

Now, let’s have a look at two of his top picks.

San Jose, CA-based semiconductor giant Broadcom is a designer, developer, manufacturer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor and infrastructure software products. Founded in 1961, the company caters to the data center, networking, software, broadband, wireless, and storage and industrial markets.

The company’s dividend yield of 2.86% is way above the sector average of 0.729%.

Recently, Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $680, which implies upside potential of 25.6% from current levels.

With a success rate of 80%, the analyst has rated the stock a total of 30 times. Further, he has generated an average profit of 24.2% on the stock.

Overall, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on the stock based on 12 unanimous Buys. AVGO’s average price target of $709.27 implies upside potential of 31% from current levels. Shares have gained 17% over the past year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC)

Based out of Hillsboro, OR, Lattice specializes in the design and manufacturing of low-power, field-programmable gate arrays.

Recently, the company posted its first-quarter results. While earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter grew 68.2% year-over-year to $0.37, revenues stood at $150.52 million, up 30.1% from the same quarter last year.

Rolland enjoys a success rate of 100% on the stock. The analyst has rated the stock a total of 17 times. Further, he has generated an average profit of 63.7% on the stock.

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and two Holds. LSCC’s average price target of $71.14 implies upside potential of 46.3% from current levels. Shares have declined 8.5% over the past year.

Ending Thoughts

The fast-growing semiconductor industry is expected to be a stupendous wealth generator for investors in the years to come. To that end, top picks from an experienced analyst like Christopher Rolland can be considered by investors in these uncertain times.