2 Recession-Proof Stocks That Score a “Perfect 10”

tiprankstipranks
Go Premium
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

2 Recession-Proof Stocks That Score a “Perfect 10”

Story Highlights

Recession-proof your portfolio with these two consumer stocks that score a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks. A maximum Smart Score indicates that these stocks will likely outperform the broader markets.

Amid weak economic prospects, top executives of leading companies, including Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Elon Musk of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), have warned that we are on the brink of a recession. With signs of an impending recession, investors should take caution and consider adding a few high-quality stocks like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) to their portfolio with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score.

Note: Shares with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score have historically outperformed the benchmark index.

Walmart and Costco have defensive businesses that would add stability to your portfolio. Moreover, their maximum Smart Score implies that these stocks are more likely to outperform the broader markets. Let’s take a closer look.

Walmart (WMT)

Amid high inflation and fear of recession, Walmart is a solid option for shoppers and investors. Walmart attracts customers looking for value, which makes it attractive amid a slowdown. Further, its increasing penetration of private brands (especially in food categories) indicates that Walmart has managed to defend its pricing gap with peers, which bodes well for growth. 

Highlighting its value offerings, Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe stated that “As the value leader in retail, we believe WMT is well-positioned in the present environment, particularly given the benefit we estimate WMT could realize as a result of higher-income customers trading down.” 

Tarlowe added that the current economic environment has “some challenges,” but the scenario is best suited for Walmart to outperform. 

What is the Prediction for Walmart Stock?

Given its strong competitive positioning, revenue diversification, and reduction of excess inventory, Walmart stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. WMT stock has received 23 Buy and five Hold recommendations. Further, analysts’ average price target of $152.22 implies 9.2% upside potential.

Besides for analysts, hedge funds have maintained a positive outlook on WMT stock. TipRanks’ data shows that hedge funds bought 2.7M WMT stock last quarter. Meanwhile, WMT stock has a maximum Smart Score of 10 out of 10.

Costco (COST)

Costco has performed exceptionally well in Fiscal 2022 despite macro concerns. Its adjusted comparable sales increased by 10.6%, showing the resiliency of its business. Further, the momentum in its business has been sustained in Fiscal 2023, with September adjusted comparable sales increasing by 8.6%

Costco’s solid growth is supported by its value pricing strategy that attracts customers and its high membership renewable rate and fee income. 

In response to Costco’s solid start to Fiscal 2023, Tarlowe stated, “Strong start to 1Q sets a precedent for remainder of quarter.” Costco is Tarlowe’s top pick. 

The analyst views “COST as a compounder of value, with incremental sales helping to drive profit outperformance. Our model does not include advancement of omni-channel capabilities, which offers additional upside.” 

Is COST a Buy or Sell?

On TipRanks, Costco stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buy and four Hold recommendations. Further, the average price target of $558.75 implies 12.4% upside potential. 

Our data shows that hedge funds bought 1.2M COST stock in three months. Meanwhile, 1.2% of investors holding portfolios on TipRanks have increased their exposure to COST stock in one month. Overall, Costco has a “Perfect 10” Smart Score on TipRanks. 

Bottom Line 

With their defensive business models and value offerings, Walmart and Costco are well-positioned to easily navigate the economic slowdown. Further, their maximum Smart Score indicates that these companies are more likely to outperform the broader market.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos
---

Latest News Feed

More Market News >