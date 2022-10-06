tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Costco’s (NASDAQ:COST) September Sales Growth Reflects Resilience

Story Highlights

Costco reported a 10.1% rise in its September sales, yet again reflecting the strength of its business model in a tough market.

Warehouse chain Costco (NASDAQ:COST) reported strong sales numbers for the retail month of September (five weeks ended October 2, 2022), reflecting the company’s ability to thrive even in a challenging macro backdrop. Costco’s September net sales grew 10.1% year-over-year to $21.46 billion.

Comparable sales were up 8.5%, with sales growth in the U.S. and Canada offsetting the decline in sales from international markets. The company’s comparable e-commerce sales growth came in at 0.7%. Excluding the impact of changes in gasoline prices and foreign currency, Costco’s September comparable sales grew 8.6%, while e-commerce comparable sales were up 2.3%.  

The membership-only retailer’s September net sales slowed down compared to the August sales growth of 11.4%. However, the slow down can be attributed to cooling down of gasoline prices in September. Aside from selling merchandise in bulk to its members, Costco also generates revenue through its self-service gasoline stations at several domestic and international locations.

Costco stock advanced slightly in Wednesday’s extended trading session in reaction to the September sales update. Shares are down 15.4% year-to-date. Last month, Costco reported better-than-anticipated results for the fiscal fourth quarter, reflecting consumers’ preference to shop at the company’s warehouses due to affordable prices.  

Is Costco a Buy or Sell?

Costco stock scores a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys and four Holds. The average COST stock price target of $558.75 implies 16.3% upside potential from current levels.

As per TipRanks’ Smart Score System, Costco earns a nine out of ten, implying the stock could likely outperform market averages in the long-term.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports September Sales Results
Press ReleasesCostco Wholesale Corporation Reports September Sales Results
11h ago
COST
Costco put volume heavy and directionally bearish
COST
FIVE vs. COST vs. DG: Which is the Best Discount Retailer for a Recession?
DG
COST
More COST Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports September Sales Results
Press ReleasesCostco Wholesale Corporation Reports September Sales Results
11h ago
COST
Costco put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyCostco put volume heavy and directionally bearish
7d ago
COST
FIVE vs. COST vs. DG: Which is the Best Discount Retailer for a Recession?
Stock Analysis & IdeasFIVE vs. COST vs. DG: Which is the Best Discount Retailer for a Recession?
8d ago
DG
COST
More COST Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday October 5: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday October 4: What You Need to Know
Waves of British firms closing as SME debt hits near-record levels
Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 6: What You Need to Know
Pilbara Minerals’ (ASX:PLS) CFO steps down, sending shares up
Brazil Approves Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Buyout of Activision
ATVI
MSFT
Why did Magellan Financial (ASX:MFG) shares plunge 10% today?
ATCO, Canadian Utilities Expand Renewables Operations Through Accretive Acquisition
Oil Gains as OPEC+ Agrees on Biggest Production Cut Since April 2020
CVX
LNG
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower despite End-of-Day Rally
NDX
SPX
More Market News >