tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

2 “Perfect 10” Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Tick Higher

Story Highlights

Oil & gas stocks could benefit from higher commodity prices. Also, stocks with ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score ratings, like the two mentioned below, are more likely to beat the broader market averages.

The signs of supply tightening are pushing oil prices higher. Using TipRanks’ Top Smart Score Stocks tool, we have zeroed in on EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), which could gain from higher commodity prices. Both these stocks have earned a “Perfect 10” Smart Score and have decent upside potential.

Before we delve into stocks, let’s examine why crude prices are trending higher.

Saudi Arabia Considers Supply Cut

Bloomberg reported that Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) could cut production to stabilize oil prices. The minister highlighted that oil futures are not in line with the underlying fundamentals of supply/demand. 

With OPEC’s supply cut, underinvestment in new supply during the pandemic and the ongoing geopolitical headwinds could support a high oil price environment. 

Against this setting, let’s look at why EOG and COP have a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score on TipRanks. 

Is EOG Stock a Good Buy?

EOG Resources is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. It stands to benefit from higher price realizations due to its increased exposure to oil and natural gas prices (following its strategy to reduce its hedge position). Also, its low-cost structure and solid free cash flows augur well for growth and enable it to pay dividends regularly. EOG stock sports a Strong Buy rating consensus on TipRanks based on 11 Buys and three Holds.

Furthermore, the average EOG stock price prediction of $149.71 implies 19.6% upside potential.

Along with analysts, EOG stock has positive signals from hedge fund managers and retail investors. Hedge funds bought 68,900 shares of EOG last quarter. Meanwhile, 3.5% of TipRanks portfolios increased their EOG stock exposure in the past 30 days.

With positive indicators from analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors, coupled with favorable sector trends, EOG stock has a maximum Smart Score of 10 on TipRanks, implying it is more likely to beat the broader market averages. 

Is COP Stock a Good Buy Now?

ConocoPhillips stock has more than doubled in the past year. Meanwhile, it is up approximately 55% this year alone. Despite the surge in its stock price, analysts remain upbeat about its prospects. COP stock has a Strong Buy rating consensus on TipRanks, and there are good reasons for that. 

COP is well-positioned to benefit from the higher crude prices. Meanwhile, its acquisition of Shell’s (NYSE: SHEL) Permian assets will boost its business. Also, COP is making efforts to capture the energy transition opportunities and picked up an additional stake in Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG). 

COP’s balance sheet remains strong, and the company is reducing debt (it retired $1.8 billion of debt in Q2). Further, its focus on returning solid capital to shareholders is positive. 

Despite the significant rally in COP stock, its average price target of $126.83 implies 13.2% upside potential. Its Strong Buy rating is based on 10 Buys and two Holds assigned by analysts.

COP stock has a positive signal from hedge funds, which collectively bought 2.5 million shares last quarter. Meanwhile, 3.6% of TipRanks portfolios increased their COP stock exposure in the past 30 days.

With strong fundamentals and positive signals from analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors, COP stock has a maximum Smart Score of 10. 

Conclusion: Favorable Commodity Prices to Support Energy Stocks

EOG and COP’s financials will likely get a boost from a higher commodity price environment. Both of these companies are strengthening their balance sheets, reducing debt, and focusing on enhancing shareholders’ returns. Further, their ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Scores indicate that they are more likely to outperform the benchmark index. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rises After Favorable Court Ruling
Market NewsConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rises After Favorable Court Ruling
3d ago
COP
Will Saudi Aramco and Other Oil Majors Continue to Shine After Stellar Q2 Results?
COP
CVX
What is the Future of Energy Stocks?
COP
CVX
More COP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rises After Favorable Court Ruling
Market NewsConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rises After Favorable Court Ruling
3d ago
COP
Will Saudi Aramco and Other Oil Majors Continue to Shine After Stellar Q2 Results?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWill Saudi Aramco and Other Oil Majors Continue to Shine After Stellar Q2 Results?
8d ago
COP
CVX
What is the Future of Energy Stocks?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhat is the Future of Energy Stocks?
24d ago
COP
CVX
More COP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Here’s the Reason Behind Marvell Stock’s (NASDAQ: MRVL) After-Hours Leg Down
MRVL
Stock Market Today – Thursday, August 25: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Dollar Stores Report Earnings; Why One Stock is Better than the Other
DG
DLTR
Will Aurora Cannabis’ (NASDAQ:ACB) Bevo Acquisition Improve Its Profitability?
ACB
Peloton is Down Big Post Q4 Report: Demand is Slowing Down
PTON
Stage Is Set for Dell’s (NYSE:DELL) Q2 Earnings; Here’s What to Expect
DELL
Former CEO Just Loaded up on Nikola Stock (NASDAQ:NKLA)
NKLA
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
ADSK
FATE
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock in Spotlight after Two More Crypto Deals
MA
More Market News >