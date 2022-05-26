2 Insiders’ Hot Stocks with Growth Potential

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
KYMR
RPTX
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

2 Insiders’ Hot Stocks with Growth Potential

Story Highlights

In its endeavor to help investors make their investment decision-making seamless, TipRanks brings to you its Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool, which offers a list of stocks that have seen insider trading activity recently.

In this article:
In this article:
KYMR
RPTX

Biotechnology is one of the industries that has gained the most from the COVID-19 pandemic. The companies that have been successful in developing a vaccine for the virus are making a fortune. Further, a rise in the number of people suffering from chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes has helped boost the industry’s growth.

Those looking for long-term returns could consider investing in the biotechnology industry, which is also witnessing increased adoption in clinical research.

So, how will investors choose which biotechnology stocks are the best fit for their portfolio? To help investors make their investment decision-making seamless, TipRanks brings to you its Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool, which offers a list of stocks that have seen insider trading activity recently.

By using this tool, today, we bring to you two stocks — Repare Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) and Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) — from the biotechnology industry that mirror Positive or Very Positive insider confidence.

Now, let’s get to know about these companies in detail.

Repare Therapeutics

Based out of Canada, Repare Therapeutics is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer therapies through the use of its SNIPRx platform.

At the beginning of this month, RPTX posted better-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2022. The company reported a loss of $0.83 per share, narrower than the Street’s loss estimate of $0.86 per share but wider than the year-ago loss of $0.58 per share.

Based on five Buys and one Hold, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. RPTX’s average price target of $33.83 implies 277.6% upside potential from current levels. Shares have lost 71.5% over the past year.

TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool shows that Insider Confidence Signal is currently Positive for Repare Therapeutics. Further, corporate insiders have bought $7.1 million worth of the company’s shares in the last three months.

Kymera Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Kymera Therapeutics is working on developing novel protein degrader therapeutics to treat diseases by using the body’s natural protein degradation system. The company is based in Massachusetts.

In the first week of May, it posted worse-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2022. The company reported a loss of $0.71 per share, compared with the Street’s estimate of $0.67 per share and a loss of $0.29 per share in the previous year.

Based on seven Buys and two Holds, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. KYMR’s average price target of $58.33 implies 311.4% upside potential from current levels. Shares have lost 69.2% over the past year.

TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool shows that Insider Confidence Signal is currently Very Positive for Kymera Therapeutics. Corporate insiders have bought $5.1 million worth of the company’s shares in the last three months.

Conclusion

Apart from the aforementioned factors, improving healthcare services across the world and rising investment in research and development are paving the way for the industry’s growth. A report by Precedence Research expects the industry to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% to reach $ 1,683.52 billion by 2030 from $793.87 billion in 2021.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Well Health Technologies to Ramp Up M&A Activity
CA:WELL
Karora Resources De-Risks Growth Plans Through New Acquisition
CA:KRR
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
SKYT
TCMD
Eyeing Growth, General Mills Divests Helper & Suddenly Units
GIS
Best Buy Posts In-Line Q1 Earnings, Weak Projections
BBY
Diana Shipping Post Q1 Revenue Beat & Hikes Dividend by 25%
Citigroup Seeks Deutsche Bank’s Mexico Unit to Escape Bureaucracy?
C
DB
Wendy’s Gets Wings on Talks of Potential Buyout
WEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
KD
ADI
Glencore to Cough Up Over $1.2B for a Clean Record
GLNCY
In this article:
KYMR
RPTX

Latest News Feed

Well Health Technologies to Ramp Up M&A Activity
CA:WELL
Karora Resources De-Risks Growth Plans Through New Acquisition
CA:KRR
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
SKYT
TCMD
Eyeing Growth, General Mills Divests Helper & Suddenly Units
GIS
Best Buy Posts In-Line Q1 Earnings, Weak Projections
BBY
Diana Shipping Post Q1 Revenue Beat & Hikes Dividend by 25%
Citigroup Seeks Deutsche Bank’s Mexico Unit to Escape Bureaucracy?
C
DB
Wendy’s Gets Wings on Talks of Potential Buyout
WEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
KD
ADI
Glencore to Cough Up Over $1.2B for a Clean Record
GLNCY