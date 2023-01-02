2 Defensive Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio Through 2023

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

2 Defensive Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio Through 2023

Story Highlights

2023 is likely to be a year of economic contraction rather than recovery. As the Federal Reserve shows no signs of pivoting yet, investors can consider pivoting to a defensive approach to investing, starting with two stocks: UnitedHealth and Merck.

As we leave behind a forgettable year, one thing is certain — the Federal Reserve is still on the offensive. This means that a high-interest rate environment will accompany us throughout 2023 as the Fed tries to constrict the economy and tame inflation. This is making investors nervous about a recession, which is now a question of “when” rather than “if.”

Such a predicament calls for keeping your portfolio safe with stocks that are relatively safe from inflationary and recessionary environments. To that end, here are two such defensive stocks— UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) and Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK).

UnitedHealth

Healthcare services provider UnitedHealth has managed to keep its top line growing with new deals, enhanced service offerings, and renewed agreements. With a market capitalization of $495 billion, the company is one of the world’s largest revenue generators.

Shares of the company climbed 6.91% in 2022, handily outperforming the S&P 500. The company expects to generate $324 billion this year, in line with the Street consensus. This will be about 12.6% higher than the previous year’s sales.

UnitedHealth’s health services and international business offer significant diversification benefits to investors, shielding it from stringent U.S. regulations. Meanwhile, the company’s balance sheet is reasonably leveraged. Even though long-term debt of $45.4 billion outpaced cash and short-term investments of $42.5 billion, the cash was enough to fulfill short-term obligations of $3.2 billion as of September 30, 2022. This keeps the company well-capitalized to invest in growth activities.

Is UNH a Buy or Sell?

Bulls are running on Wall Street for UNH stock, with a Strong Buy rating based on 11 Buys and three Holds. The average price target of $602.64 indicates a 14.41% upside potential to the current price level.

Merck

Pharmaceutical giant Merck has been a frontrunner in 2022, with shares surging 49%. Known mainly for its cancer drugs like Keytruda and vaccines like Gardasil, Merck’s continued growth into new indications and early-stage settings are expected to keep driving long-term sales.

The company’s cost-restructuring program, which was announced in 2019, has largely helped weather the inflation this year and is likely to keep driving margins next year as well. The cost-optimization plan included the reduction of its global real estate footprint. The program is on track to be completed by 2023 and achieve net cost savings of about $900 million by the end of 2023.

Is MRK a Buy or Sell?

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen notes that the distinctive risk-reward ratio seen in pharma, biopharma, and biotechnology this year is likely to continue in the first half of 2023. The analyst emphasized that Merck is her top pick in the area of large-cap pharma, reiterating a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $135.

Wall Street agrees with Chen, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 12 Buys and four Holds. The average price target of $114.8 indicates an upside of 4.11% over the next 12 months.

The Takeaway

Every market downturn has unique challenges. However, there was very little left to comprehend in the great bear market of 2022. Inflation, high borrowing rates, war, a pandemic, — you name it, and 2022 experienced it.

I say the companies that could grow through the rubble left behind by the year can survive the largely-predictable recession of 2023. As dominant names in the healthcare sector, UnitedHealth and Merck are well-positioned to uphold shareholder value through 2023 and beyond.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MRK

Nabriva Therapeutics terminates agreement with Amplity Health
The FlyNabriva Therapeutics terminates agreement with Amplity Health
2d ago
MRK
HTGC
Immutep achieves 50% enrollment milestone in Phase IIB TACTI-003 trial
MRK
IMMP
Merck upgraded to Buy at BofA on consistent revenue upside
MRK
More MRK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MRK

Nabriva Therapeutics terminates agreement with Amplity Health
The FlyNabriva Therapeutics terminates agreement with Amplity Health
2d ago
MRK
HTGC
Immutep achieves 50% enrollment milestone in Phase IIB TACTI-003 trial
The FlyImmutep achieves 50% enrollment milestone in Phase IIB TACTI-003 trial
4d ago
MRK
IMMP
Merck upgraded to Buy at BofA on consistent revenue upside
The FlyMerck upgraded to Buy at BofA on consistent revenue upside
4d ago
MRK
More MRK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >