ARM Shares: Ready to Trade with Colossal IPO Valuation
Market News

ARM Shares: Ready to Trade with Colossal IPO Valuation

Story Highlights

Softbank-backed Arm Holdings is ready to start trading its ADS on the Nasdaq stock exchange today. After being oversubscribed by more than five times, Arm has managed to get an impressive IPO valuation of $54.5 billion.

Arm Holdings’ American Depository Shares (ADS) are ready to commence trading today on the Nasdaq stock exchange with a hefty valuation of $54.5 billion. The final pricing of ARM’s initial public offering (IPO) fetched $51 per share, the higher end of its targeted range of $47 to $51 per share. Shares will trade under the ticker symbol “ARM” today, September 14.

Arm’s successful listing could spark a positive sentiment for the upcoming IPOs of grocery-delivery company Instacart and marketing-automation platform Klaviyo.

All Eyes on ARM 

Softbank-backed (OTHEROTC:SFTBY) Arm’s IPO caught much attention, thanks to the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) frenzy. Arm is a British semiconductor company and leading chip designer. Arm’s listing is set to be the biggest technology offering this year. Interestingly, Taiwan Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSM) announced a $100 million investment in Arm’s IPO yesterday. TSM joins several of Arm’s customers who are throwing in money to the most awaited-IPO of the year. These include Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, GOOGL), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

Although Arm has cautioned that the mobile phone segment is slowing down, it seeks to capture a larger share of the cloud computing and AI market. Arm said last week that it expects the total addressable market (TAM) for chip designs to be worth $250 billion by 2025. During the pre-IPO roadshow, Arm said that its IPO was oversubscribed by more than five times.

Softbank acquired Arm Holdings in 2016 for $32 billion. Softbank’s initial ambition was to set ARM’s valuation at over $60 billion. Even with the lower valuation, the IPO will fetch $4.9 billion for Softbank, which is selling 9.4% of the company’s stock. Post the IPO, the Masayoshi Son-backed Japanese conglomerate will continue to own 90% of the British chip designer.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

