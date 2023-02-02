Invesco QQQ ETF is a Market-Beating Grab Bag of Big Tech Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Invesco QQQ ETF is a Market-Beating Grab Bag of Big Tech Stocks

Story Highlights

Investors planning to capitalize on the lower prices of tech stocks could consider investing in Invesco QQQ ETF. The ETF reduces the overall risk and gives exposure to the largest tech stocks.

The pullback in the prices of tech stocks provides a solid buying opportunity. But with most tech stocks losing substantial value, it is tough to pick the right one. This is where ETFs (Exchange-Traded funds) come in handy. There are some excellent sector-focused ETFs that can give you exposure to high-growth tech stocks and reduce the overall risk, thanks to diversification. Among tech-focused ETFs, investors could consider investing in the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ). 

Why Invest in QQQ?

The Invesco QQQ tracks the Nasdaq-100 index (NDX), implying that investors can get exposure to the largest technology stocks by investing in this ETF. With the help of the TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool, here is a summary of the top 5 holdings of QQQ as of February 1. 

By sector, information technology accounts for 49.7% of the total holdings. Meanwhile, communication services account for 16.46%. 

What’s attractive is that this ETF has beaten the S&P 500 Index (SPX) in nine out of the last 10 years. Notably, an investment of $10,000 in Invesco QQQ has turned into $48,359 in the last 10 years (as of January 31, 2023). The S&P 500 Index turned the same amount into $32,996. 

QQQ has a low expense ratio of 0.20% (cost of managing the ETF). Moreover, it has a P/E (price-to-earnings) ratio of 21.29, which is attractive given the recent pullback.  

Is Invesco QQQ a Good Long-Term Investment?

On TipRanks, the Invesco QQQ ETF has an Outperform Smart Score of eight, implying it is more likely to beat the broader market averages.

Furthermore, TipRanks’ data shows that all five of the top holdings (accounting for 37.93% of the total holdings) of QQQ have an Outperform Smart Score of at least eight on 10. Note: Shares with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score have historically outperformed the benchmark index.

Overall, the Invesco QQQ ETF is a smart way to gain exposure to the big tech stocks and reduce the overall risk. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NDX

Major Earnings This Week – February 6-10, 2023
Stock Analysis & IdeasMajor Earnings This Week – February 6-10, 2023
2h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today – Stocks Fall after Strong Labor Report Scares Bulls
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Nasdaq Lead Stocks as It Rallies Over 3%
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Major Earnings This Week – February 6-10, 2023
Stock Analysis & IdeasMajor Earnings This Week – February 6-10, 2023
2h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today – Stocks Fall after Strong Labor Report Scares Bulls
Market NewsStock Market News Today – Stocks Fall after Strong Labor Report Scares Bulls
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Nasdaq Lead Stocks as It Rallies Over 3%
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Nasdaq Lead Stocks as It Rallies Over 3%
3d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >