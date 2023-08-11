Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Soars On $1.5B Acquisition Deal

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Soars On $1.5B Acquisition Deal
Market News

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Soars On $1.5B Acquisition Deal

Story Highlights

Brazilian ed-tech Arco has agreed to go private at a $1.5 billion total enterprise valuation. Shares of the company are up in double digits as a result today.

Shares of K-12 ed-tech company Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are up nearly 15% at the time of writing after it agreed to go private in a merger deal with Achieve Holdings and Achieve Merger Sub at a purchase price of $14 per share in cash.

Impressively, the acquisition tag points to a 55% premium over Arco’s closing price on November 30, 2022 (a day prior to its receipt of the proposal). The transaction pegs the total enterprise value for the company at $1.5 billion.

Further, a special committee made up of Arco’s independent directors has recommended the transaction and consequently, the company’s Board has approved the deal. The transaction is expected to close in the final quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024 and remains subject to closing conditions.

Upon closing, Arco will transition into private ownership and its shares will cease to trade on NASDAQ. At the same time, the company’s founders will have a controlling voting interest (88%) post-merger.   

Arco shares have now gained nearly 11.7% over the past three months. At the same time, short interest in the stock is now hovering at nearly 5.7%.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ARCE

ARCE Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
Pre-EarningsARCE Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
3M ago
ARCE
General Atlantic increases bid for Arco Platform to $13.00 per share in cash
ARCE
Arco Platform reports Q4 net profit BRL 22.6M vs. (BRL 5.8M) last year
ARCE
More ARCE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ARCE

ARCE Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
Pre-EarningsARCE Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
3M ago
ARCE
General Atlantic increases bid for Arco Platform to $13.00 per share in cash
The FlyGeneral Atlantic increases bid for Arco Platform to $13.00 per share in cash
3M ago
ARCE
Arco Platform reports Q4 net profit BRL 22.6M vs. (BRL 5.8M) last year
The FlyArco Platform reports Q4 net profit BRL 22.6M vs. (BRL 5.8M) last year
4M ago
ARCE
More ARCE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >