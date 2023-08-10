AppLovin Surges after Robust Q2 Results

AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) surged in pre-market trading at the time of writing on Thursday after the mobile technology company swung to a profit in Q2 and reported earnings of $0.22 per share as compared to a loss of $0.06 per share and above analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.10 per share.

However, the company’s revenues declined by 3% year-over-year to $750 million, beating Street estimates of $741.63 million.

Looking forward, management now expects Q3 total revenues in the range of $780 million to $800 million while adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $340 million and $360 million.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about APP stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, four Holds, and one Sell.