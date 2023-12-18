Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Poised to Halt Watch Sales Over Patent Conflict

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is poised to halt sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States, starting online from December 21 and in retail stores after December 24. This decision is in anticipation of a potential U.S. import ban, following a ruling by the International Trade Commission (ITC), which found that Apple infringed patents related to the blood-oxygen sensor owned by medical technology company Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI).

Apple’s response includes exploring legal and technical options to keep its smartwatches available to customers. Despite the setback, Apple remains the dominant player in the smartwatch market, with significant global sales. Still, the interruption in sales of its latest models poses a challenge to Apple’s market position and its reputation for innovation in wearable technology.

Is AAPL Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, AAPL stock comes in as a Strong Buy based on 24 Buys and eight Hold ratings assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average AAPL stock price target is $203.16, implying 3.6% upside potential.

