Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Plans Huge Ramp-Up in AI

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Plans Huge Ramp-Up in AI
Market News

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Plans Huge Ramp-Up in AI

Story Highlights

Apple plans new foray into AI development calling on British workers to do the job.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) may not be an AI stock as of yet, but it’s certainly working like it plans to become one eventually. Word from CEO Tim Cook is that Apple plans to ramp up its spending on AI, and do so by bringing in large numbers of employees on that front, particularly in the UK. Apple notched up fractionally in Friday afternoon’s trading on this news.

The news was received well by British functionaries, like U.K. Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Michelle Donelan. Donelan declared Apple’s move a “vote of confidence” in the U.K’s technology sector, noting that “Apple’s ongoing investment in brilliant British talent highlights our global credentials as both an AI and technology superpower.”

Despite this planned onrush into AI development, Cook was recently spotted urging caution on AI development. Cook notes that such technology is “very interesting,” but also insisted that developers be “deliberate and thoughtful” in how such things were approached. Apple, meanwhile, had been working on AI developments for the last few years now, and it’s easy to wonder how many developments like Siri came out of that work. Meanwhile, Apple has also been revealed using Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and its Bing search engine as a negotiating tool against Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) and its search engine in who got to be the default engine.

Is Apple a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Even with all this, Apple is still drawing analyst support. Apple stock is currently rated a Moderate Buy, supported by 21 Buy ratings and eight Hold. Further, Apple stock offers investors a 20.82% upside potential thanks to its $207.69 average price target.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

OpenAI Plans for an AI-Based Hardware Device with Experts
Market NewsOpenAI Plans for an AI-Based Hardware Device with Experts
10h ago
ARM
AAPL
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Blames Google’s Deals for Hurting Bing’s Growth
Market NewsMicrosoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Blames Google’s Deals for Hurting Bing’s Growth
12h ago
T
AAPL
SCHX ETF: A Large-Cap ETF for Large Gains
Stock Analysis & IdeasSCHX ETF: A Large-Cap ETF for Large Gains
15h ago
V
MA
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >