Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Gains Slightly, Though Hardware is at Risk
Market News

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Gains Slightly, Though Hardware is at Risk

Story Highlights

Apple gains slightly as new word comes out about hardware going into the big fall show.

As tech giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) prepares for its upcoming fall show, Apple buffs are working themselves into a frenzy over what products will be shown off, and what might not make the big event. Investors are pretty happy about the state of things, giving Apple a little extra boost in share prices in Wednesday afternoon’s trading as Apple’s show starts looking a little fuller and analysts begin to agree.

Word emerged from TF International Securities, by way of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, that hardware issues are starting to look better for Apple, but they’re not without some concerns Kuo revealed that Apple suppliers have addressed the problems the iPhone 15 was having with its stacked CMOS image sensor, mostly by upping production on the sensor. Good news, but Apple isn’t out of the woods yet, as the image sensor issue is still wearing on production times for about 10% to 15% of phones. That may make phones tougher to find as a result.

Meanwhile, the rest of Apple’s market is a bit of a mixed bag. We’ve discovered that Apple is still having some trouble with its Vision Pro headset line, which is going to be troublesome as Apple put a lot of political capital behind that one. Production delays likely won’t sit well with users. However, Apple is also poised to announce a new line of AirPods that come with a USB-C charging case. That matches the iPhones themselves, and is in part a reaction to European law that required modified charging capability.

Analysts, however, are solidly in Apple’s corner. Apple stock is considered a Moderate Buy by analyst consensus, supported by 22 Buy ratings and eight Hold. With an average price target of $208.13, Apple stock also boasts an 11.24% upside potential.

