New Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Launch Event Sends Shares Up

Tech giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) made a name for itself on its consumer products line, and a newly-announced fall launch event has everyone wondering just what will make it to the big show. Press invitations have already gone out, and investors sent shares up over 2% in Tuesday afternoon’s trading. But will some of the biggest potential winners for Apple fail to make the show?

The event in question—dubbed “Wonderlust”—is poised to launch September 12, and Apple will stream the show from its website starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time that day. Right now, most look for the new iPhone 15 to make an appearance, as well as a new version of iOS and potentially some new version of the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 9 may make an appearance, and the Apple Watch Ultra may also appear in the lineup.

However, one of Apple’s biggest pieces may not see much display at the big show. Currently, Apple is taking aim at some of its suppliers—particularly SeeYa Technology and BOE Technology—to help find solutions for the Vision Pro headset line, which is having some display issues. Both suppliers are currently testing advanced display solutions that may show up in future versions, but the micro-OLED displays are proving both expensive and finicky. The current model comes from Sony (NYSE:SONY), but its capacity to produce these is well under that which Apple needs.

Analysts, however, aren’t having much problem recommending Apple, troubles with the Vision Pro or no. Apple stock is currently considered a Moderate Buy, supported by 22 Buy ratings and eight Hold. Further, with an average price target of $208.13, Apple stock offer a 12.65% upside potential.

