Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Faces Heat in Europe Over Radiation Risks
Market News

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Faces Heat in Europe Over Radiation Risks

Story Highlights

After France halted the sales of Apple’s iPhone 12 over high radiation levels, other European countries are now taking steps to evaluate potential risks.

Even as concerns over a potential ban on Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhones in China linger, Belgium is now reviewing the potential health risks associated with the tech giant’s popular iPhone 12, according to Reuters.

While China is more concerned about potential security threats to its establishments, Belgium’s move comes after France hit a pause on iPhone 12 sales due to breaches of radiation exposure norms.

High radiation levels were detected in the iPhone 12 in France in two tests, which could potentially lead to action from more European countries. Apple, however, has noted that the iPhone 12 has been certified for compliance with radiation standards by multiple international bodies and is contesting the results of the tests in France.

In addition to analyzing the potential danger posed by the iPhone 12, Belgium’s State Secretary for digitalization, Mathieu Michel, has also asked the country’s regulator to evaluate all smartphones from Apple, as well as devices produced by other companies, at a later stage.  

Furthermore, regulators in Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands are also in the process of assessing the radiation issue.

Overall, the Street has a consensus price target of $207.46 on Apple, along with a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

