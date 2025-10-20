Apple Faces New Siri Delays as AI Concerns Grow

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Apple Faces New Siri Delays as AI Concerns Grow

Apple Faces New Siri Delays as AI Concerns Grow

Apple (AAPL) engineers testing the next iOS 26.4 software have raised concerns about the performance of the company’s new Siri system, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The update is planned for release around March or April 2026 and is expected to add major AI features to the iPhone. However, reports suggest the assistant still struggles to deliver smooth and accurate responses during internal testing.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The new Siri is designed to handle more personal and complex questions, such as pulling details from messages, calendars, or flight apps in a single request. Yet, the current version being tested has shown slower responses and higher error rates than expected. Earlier this year, Apple had to rebuild Siri’s system after its first version produced error rates near 33%. The new setup, called version 2, is more reliable but has not yet met Apple’s quality standards.

In the meantime, AAPL shares rose 1.96%, closing at $252.29.

Talent Shifts and Industry Pressure

At the same time, Apple is facing turnover among its top AI leaders. Ke Yang, who led the team in charge of Siri’s knowledge and information systems, left for Meta Platforms (META) this month. Several other engineers and managers have also joined Meta over the past year, including Ruoming Pang, the former head of Apple’s foundational model team. Analysts say these exits could slow Apple’s progress at a time when rivals are moving faster in AI.

Meanwhile, Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) has rolled out its Gemini model across Android and Google Workspace, while Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) has gained attention for Galaxy AI features like live call translation and smart photo editing. Even some Chinese smartphone makers have introduced more advanced assistants using local models. Apple’s slower pace could make it harder to stand out as users begin to compare AI features more directly.

Impact on iPhone Demand

Despite the challenges, demand for Apple’s newest devices remains solid, with iPhone 17 sales tracking close to levels seen during the pandemic years. Still, many analysts believe that artificial intelligence features will begin to shape smartphone demand more directly in 2026. If the Siri upgrade faces another delay, Apple could lose momentum in an increasingly crowded market.

As the company moves toward its spring 2026 release goal, it must balance product quality with timely delivery. The final performance of the new Siri system will likely affect how investors assess Apple’s overall artificial intelligence strategy and its ability to compete as the technology landscape evolves.

Is Apple a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Despite the ongoing challenges to embed AI features across its ecosystem, Apple boasts a fairly positive outlook among the Street’s analysts, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average AAPL stock price target stands at $255.50, implying a 1.27% upside from the current price.

See more AAPL analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement