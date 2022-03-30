Another XPeng Car Catches Fire, Company Responds

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Another XPeng Car Catches Fire, Company Responds

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer XPeng (XPEV) has been hit by another car fire incident. On the night of March 28, an XPeng G3 burst into flames in a residential area in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, according to local media outlets. The car burned to scrap.

XPeng confirmed the fire incident and said no one was injured. The company said it will cooperate with authorities to investigate the incident. The G3 is XPeng’s first model. The SUV first went on sale in 2018. In 2021, XPeng launched an improved version of the car, the G3i. It was the older G3 model that caught fire. 

In addition to the G3 series, the company has a total of three models on the market currently. The other models are P7 and P5 sedans. XPeng plans to launch its fourth model, the G9, in Q3 2022.

XPeng’s G3 Fire Problems 

The G3 has been a problematic model for XPeng and has been involved in a number of fire incidents. In August 2020, a G3 car caught fire in an area of the Guangzhou region. In April 2021, the car went up in flames in the same region while charging.

In 2021, XPeng recalled more than 13,000 G3 cars produced between March 2019 and September 2020. It made the recall voluntarily after identifying a problem with the car’s power system.

What Does the G3 Fire Incident Mean for XPeng Stock?

The G3 fires may raise safety concerns about XPeng’s cars, which could weigh on demand for its products. But the fire incidents have been limited to the first model, which XPeng seems to be phasing out with the improved G3i variant. 

So far, considering that XPeng’s stock continued to rise even after the previous fire incidents, investors have downplayed the G3 risk. As long as XPeng’s newer models are safe and car deliveries continue to rise, investors seem fine with XPeng.

In Q4 2022, XPeng’s deliveries rose to 41,751 cars, from 12,964 in the same quarter the previous year. According to S&P Global Platts Analytics, demand for electric cars continues to grow, with global unit sales forecast to hit 26.8 million by 2030 from 6.3 million in 2021.

Wall Street’s Take

On March 29, J.P. Morgan analyst Nick Lai reiterated a Buy rating on XPeng with a price target of $42, which indicates 48.9% upside potential. Lai noted that XPeng recently implemented price hikes to mitigate component cost increases, and that a new model launch is coming this year. The analyst believes that XPeng’s stock will perform well in 2H 2022, supported by margin improvement, and that volume sales will benefit from a new model and easing supply constraints.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on eight Buys. The average XPeng price target stands at $42.7, implying upside potential of 51.5% to current levels. Shares have declined 44% year-to-date.

News Sentiment

TipRanks data shows that the News Score for XPeng is currently Positive based on 42 articles published over the past seven days. Notably, 100% of the articles have a Bullish Sentiment compared to a sector average of 62%, while 0% of the articles have a Bearish Sentiment compared to a sector average of 38%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
UnitedHealth Acquires LHC Group to Pursue $226B Market
BigCommerce Announces Partnership to Assist Online Sellers
Lululemon Athletica Rises Despite Mixed Q4 Results