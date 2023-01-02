Analysts are Eyeing Over 5x Gains in Atara

Shares of immunotherapy company Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) continue to grab major attention from Wall Street.

The stock has dropped nearly 79.6% over the past year and short interest still remains high at about 17.2%. Despite this correction, the Street currently has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Atara alongside an average price target of $21.67

This indicates a massive 560.67% potential upside in the stock. The company is a leading name in T-cell immunotherapy with its EBV T-cell platform. It is targeting critical areas including solid tumors, autoimmune disease, and hematologic cancers.

The company’s lead candidate (Ebvallo) already has marketing authorization in Europe while it develops ATA188 for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Impressively, Ebvallo is the only therapy in the European market for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV + PTLD).

What’s more, Ebvallo is the first approved allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy worldwide as well.

With Wall Street remaining upbeat about Atara, how the stock fares in 2023 remains to be seen.

