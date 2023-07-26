TXN Stock Sinks on Analyst Worries

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

TXN Stock Sinks on Analyst Worries

There’s trouble in the air for chip maker Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN). Multiple analysts have emerged with some unsettling perspectives on the stock, and investors are scenting smoke and running for the hills. As a result, TXN shares sank at the time of writing.

The first slice of bad news came from Morgan Stanley by way of Joseph Moore. Moore notes that most of Texas Instruments’ business is “soft” and that gross margins are starting to fall as well. There will likely be some rebound for personal electronics demand, but that’s not likely to be much help for Texas Instruments immediately. Meanwhile, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya came out with his own slate of issues. Top of that list was the company’s free cash flow margin. With that metric under 17%, it represented the lowest point since 2010. Given what the rest of 2010 looked like, just after the Great Recession of 2008, that’s no mark of confidence.

Texas Instruments also didn’t spark up a lot of confidence with its recent earnings report. While earnings themselves came out reasonably well—Texas Instruments offered beats for both earnings and revenue—its guidance proved a little less inspiring. Texas Instruments projected earnings between $4.36 billion and $4.74 billion. Consensus called for $4.59 billion, which is right around the middle. That leaves a beat just as likely as a miss, and with weak demand fueling the forecast, that’s not an outcome that looks all that appealing to investors.

It doesn’t look especially appealing to analysts, either. Currently, Texas Instruments stock is considered a Hold, with seven Buy ratings, 11 Hold, and two Sell in support. Further, with an average price target of $186.40, Texas Instruments stock offers a 6.24% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TXN

TI reports second quarter 2023 financial results and shareholder returns
Press ReleasesTI reports second quarter 2023 financial results and shareholder returns
22h ago
TXN
Notable companies reporting after market close
V
TXN
TXN Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
TXN
More TXN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TXN

TI reports second quarter 2023 financial results and shareholder returns
Press ReleasesTI reports second quarter 2023 financial results and shareholder returns
22h ago
TXN
Notable companies reporting after market close
The FlyNotable companies reporting after market close
1d ago
V
TXN
TXN Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
Pre-EarningsTXN Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
3d ago
TXN
More TXN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >