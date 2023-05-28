Wall Street’s Best Analyst Suggests 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy — Here’s What Makes Them Stand Out

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Wall Street’s Best Analyst Suggests 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy — Here’s What Makes Them Stand Out

Today, investors have access to huge amounts of information that can help in pointing towards the best stocks to pick up. So much information, in fact, that it can often result in overload and confusion, rather than providing a clear signal.

Therefore, it might be best to stick to an uncomplicated regime and let the stock picking experts lead the way. And on Wall Street, right now Jeffries analyst Mark Lipacis is the best of the lot. According to TipRanks, a platform that tracks and measures the performance of anyone giving financial advice online, over the past year, 72% of Lipacis’ recommendations have been successful. At the same time, his choices have generated an average return of 29.7%. These metrics have positioned the 5-star expert as the Street’s Top Analyst.

Recently, Lipacis has been writing up positive reviews for a pair of semiconductor stocks, believing they are primed to push ahead from here. So, let’s see what it is about these names that makes them stand out from the pack.

GlobalFoundries (GFS)

The first semiconductor stock we’ll look at is GlobalFoundries, an important player in the US chip industry with a large multinational presence. The company is based in Malta, New York, and has operations in the US, in the EU, and in East Asia, with a large footprint in Singapore. The company’s products are found in smart mobile devices, in IoT applications, in personal computing, and in the automotive, aerospace, and defense industries.

Unlike many US-based chip makers, GlobalFoundries has maintained a strong presence in its home country – with design and R&D centers on the West Coast and manufacturing and foundry facilities in the Northeast. This gives the company a built-in advantage at a time of increasing geopolitical tensions with China – a major tech competitor – over Taiwan – the world’s largest chip exporter. In addition, GlobalFoundries is proactive at protecting its intellectual property, and recently filed a lawsuit against the tech and business giant IBM, alleging trade secret misappropriation.

A homefield advantage and safe secrets are good to have, but investors want to see results. GlobalFoundries’ 1Q23 numbers had some good ones, but not all the news pleased investors.  

The quarterly top line, at $1.84 billion, slipped 5% year-over-year, but came in just over the forecast, beating it by $10 million. At the bottom line, GlobalFoundries’ non-GAAP earnings of 52 cents per share were up 10 cents y/y and beat the estimates by 3 cents. Also of note, the company reported liquid reserves totaling $3.23 billion.

However, the stock fell after the earnings release. Investors were worried by an adjusted EBITDA miss ($655 million vs. the analysts’ expectation of $694.7 million) and the concurrent announcement of changes to the management team, with new people stepping in as CFO and CBO.

For his part, top analyst Mark Lipacis isn’t worried. Assessing the print, Lipacis noted the company’s ‘onshore’ US footprint as an important advantage, writing: “We view GFS as the leading trailing-node, analog/ mixed-signal foundry benefiting from IoT demand and customers moving to a fab-lite model. We continue to see GFS as a beneficiary of the nationalization of the supply chain trend. As a result, we expect GFS to maintain a premium valuation multiple.”

Based on this stance, Lipacis rates GFS shares as a Buy, and he sets a $73 price target to imply a 22% one-year upside potential.

Wall Street’s top analyst is hardly an outlier here. GFS shares have 12 recent analyst reviews, and these include 11 Buys against 1 Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. (See GFS stock forecast)

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Next up is Texas Instruments, a Dallas-based firm with a long history in the tech field. The company was founded in 1930 as an electronics maker, and by the 1060s it had become a strong name in consumer electronics, known for its popular lines of calculators and the ‘Speak & Spell’ educational toy franchise. Today, the company is known as a major supplier of analog technology, electronics, and processor chips to the industrial economy, and is a major supplier for both automotive and aerospace high-tech needs. TI still keeps a foot in the educational sector, and has several graphic calculators on the market.

All of this is background to one of the world’s largest tech companies. TI boasts a market cap of $155 billion and brought in just over $20 billion in revenue last year. The firm also has a sound record of returning value to shareholders. Since 2004, the company has posted 19 consecutive years of dividend increases, while also cutting back on outstanding shares by 47%. Over the same period, TI has also shown 11% annual growth in free cash flow.

However, in the most recent reported quarter, 1Q23, TI showed mixed results. At the top line, the $4.38 billion in revenue was down almost 11% from 1Q22 – but was $10 million better than had been expected. The bottom-line EPS, at $1.85, was down from $2.18 in the prior-year period, but beat the forecast by 7 cents, or 3.6%.

That said, the company came unstuck with its guide. The outlook for Q2 revenue was set in the range of $4.17 billion to $4.53 billion, against the consensus figure of $4.46 billion. On earnings, the Q2 outlook calls for EPS in the range of $1.62 to $1.88; the consensus figure was $1.87.

Looking under the hood at TI after the earnings release, Mark Lipacis remains optimistic. He notes the weaker performance year-over-year, but still feels confident long-term.

“We highlighted TXN as our top large-cap analog pick heading into earnings because it was one of the few analog companies that saw material cut to CY23 EPS estimates (~20%), and it has been a bottom-quartile stock performer YTD… We continue to favor TXN because it is shipping below trendline, and we believe its internal manufacturing strategy will lead to share gains… We remain buyers after the print,” Lipacis noted.

As such, Lipacis reiterated a Buy rating and $215 price target that indicates room for 22% share appreciation over the next 12 months.

Big-name tech has never failed to pick up attention from Wall Street, and Texas Instruments has 19 analyst reviews on file, including 8 Buys, 9 Holds and 2 Sells – for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. (See TXN stock forecast)

To stay updated on Mark Lipacis’ latest ratings and price target, check out his profile page on TipRanks.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GFS

GFS Down after Q1 Results
Market NewsGFS Down after Q1 Results
19d ago
GFS
GlobalFoundries Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition and Names New Chief Business Officer
GFS
GlobalFoundries Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
GFS
More GFS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GFS

GFS Down after Q1 Results
Market NewsGFS Down after Q1 Results
19d ago
GFS
GlobalFoundries Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition and Names New Chief Business Officer
Press ReleasesGlobalFoundries Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition and Names New Chief Business Officer
19d ago
GFS
GlobalFoundries Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Press ReleasesGlobalFoundries Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
20d ago
GFS
More GFS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >