Analyst Praise Gives Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) a Leg Up

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Analyst Praise Gives Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) a Leg Up
Market News

Analyst Praise Gives Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) a Leg Up

Story Highlights

Universal Display makes a big jump thanks to some analyst praise.

With the Super Bowl only weeks away and March Madness to follow—not to mention several weeks of winter keeping many of us mostly indoors and out of the cold—plans to augment a home theater system are in the cards for many out there. And that’s likely making the folks at Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) happy, as it notched up fractionally on new analyst praise and plans for an upcoming conference appearance.

Universal Display won fine praise from Oppenheimer’s Martin Yang, who maintained his Outperform rating on the stock and also hiked the price target from $180 to $210 per share, thanks to recently-tipped earnings per share figures. Universal Display now looks to bring in $5.83 per share for the 2025 Fiscal Year, and that was enough for Oppenheimer to declare Universal Display its “highest-conviction idea into 2024.”

The best part, according to Oppenheimer, is that the macroeconomic conditions don’t matter so much. Oppenheimer looks for Universal Display to deliver significant revenue growth—in the “high-teens” range—even without recovery in the markets involved. This is thanks to a range of new platforms looking to incorporate organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays in their operations.

Universal Display to Benefit from Upcoming Events

What’s really poised to help, meanwhile, are some upcoming events for Universal Display. One of the big ones will be on January 18, when it hits the 26th annual Needham Growth Conference. There, it will present some information about what it’s been doing in the field, which should catch at least some investors’ and analysts’ attention. Bigger than that, though, will be next week, when the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) event kicks off starting Tuesday, January 9. That will be four days of new hardware of all sorts and give Universal Display a chance to show off the parts of the market where it shines: phones, tablets, monitors, televisions, and more.

Is Universal Display Stock a Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on OLED stock based on six Buys assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 58.83% rally in its share price over the past year, the average OLED price target of $196 per share implies 11.2% upside potential.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >