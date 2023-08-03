Analyst Downgrade, Earnings Miss Drive Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Down

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Analyst Downgrade, Earnings Miss Drive Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Down

The shopping mall used to be one of America’s great institutions. And Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) used to be one of the biggest names therein.A changing retail landscape has left the mall vulnerable, and Simon’s recent earnings report proves as much conclusively. Simon lost nearly 5% in Thursday afternoon’s trading, because of its earnings and a recent analyst downgrade.

The downgrade in question came from Evercore ISI, who—via analyst Steve Sakwa—lowered Simon from “outperform” to “in line.” Sakwa also lowered his price target from $131 to $129. The reason behind this move involved several factors at once, starting with its recent improvement in share price and moving to its growing complexity. Throw in an earnings report like the one Simon rolled out and things only got worse from there.

Simon’s earnings proved a mixed bag. Its earnings per share figure came in at $2.88, which was just shy of analyst expectations calling for $2.92. Revenue, however fared better, coming in at $1.37 billion against analysts looking for $1.24 billion. That $1.37 billion, meanwhile, was up 7% against last year. Not bad, but the future projections certainly didn’t help as Simon looks for total annual net income per share to be between $6.39 and $6.49. Earlier forecasts looked for $6.45 to $6.60 per share. However, perhaps in a bid to keep shareholders around, Simon hiked its quarterly dividend from $1.85 per share to $1.90.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic on Simon’s overall trajectory. Analysts call Simon Property Group stock a Moderate Buy, with six Buy ratings and six Hold ratings. Further, Simon Property Group stock offers investors a 9.37% upside potential on its average price target of $129.27.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SPG

Simon® Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Increases Full Year 2023 Guidance and Raises Quarterly Dividend
Press ReleasesSimon® Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Increases Full Year 2023 Guidance and Raises Quarterly Dividend
23h ago
SPG
SPG Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
SPG
Simon Property price target raised to $139 from $130 at Stifel
SPG
More SPG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SPG

Simon® Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Increases Full Year 2023 Guidance and Raises Quarterly Dividend
Press ReleasesSimon® Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Increases Full Year 2023 Guidance and Raises Quarterly Dividend
23h ago
SPG
SPG Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
Pre-EarningsSPG Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
3d ago
SPG
Simon Property price target raised to $139 from $130 at Stifel
The FlySimon Property price target raised to $139 from $130 at Stifel
22d ago
SPG
More SPG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >