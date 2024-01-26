Analog Devices Welcomes New Executive VP and CFO

Analog Devices (ADI) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Analog Devices, Inc. has announced the appointment of Richard C. Puccio, Jr. as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 5, 2024. Puccio brings extensive experience to the role, having previously served as CFO at Amazon Web Services and as a Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers. His compensation includes a $670,000 base salary, potential annual cash bonuses, a one-time hiring bonus, and substantial restricted stock unit awards. Puccio has no familial ties to current company leadership and will be entering standard employment and indemnification agreements with the company.

